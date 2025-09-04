RedNote Post Viewer
Easy to view RedNote post like in browser
Usage
- Set cookie
- Free to go
How to get cookie
- Open RedNote with browser(Link)
- Login
- Open browser developer tools and copy cookie
Features
- View RedNote posts in grid view
- Search for posts by keywords or links
- Preview post details
- Load post detail from RedNote link in clipboard
- Save post detail to local as a markdown file
- Translate posts to English (require Raycast Pro)
Declaration
This extension is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by RedNote.
This extension is designed for personal use only. Any use of this extension is at your own risk.
License
MIT