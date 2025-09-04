StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
RedNote Viewer

Easy to view RedNote post in Raycast
KC
New
Overview

RedNote Post Viewer

Easy to view RedNote post like in browser

Usage

  1. Set cookie
  2. Free to go

How to get cookie

  1. Open RedNote with browser(Link)
  2. Login
  3. Open browser developer tools and copy cookie

Features

  • View RedNote posts in grid view
  • Search for posts by keywords or links
  • Preview post details
  • Load post detail from RedNote link in clipboard
  • Save post detail to local as a markdown file
  • Translate posts to English (require Raycast Pro)

Declaration

This extension is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by RedNote.

This extension is designed for personal use only. Any use of this extension is at your own risk.

License

MIT

litomore
  • macOS
  • Windows
FunProductivity
