RedNote Post Viewer

Easy to view RedNote post like in browser

Usage

Set cookie Free to go

How to get cookie

Open RedNote with browser(Link) Login Open browser developer tools and copy cookie

Features

View RedNote posts in grid view

Search for posts by keywords or links

Preview post details

Load post detail from RedNote link in clipboard

Save post detail to local as a markdown file

Translate posts to English (require Raycast Pro)

Declaration

This extension is not affiliated, endorsed, or sponsored by RedNote.

This extension is designed for personal use only. Any use of this extension is at your own risk.

License

MIT