Jellyamp

Search and play music directly from your self-hosted Jellyfin server - right inside Raycast.

Features

Search tracks, albums, and artists on your Jellyfin library Album cover art and track info is displayed in the search results

Play music instantly via your preferred media player

Supports API Key or Username & Password authentication

Setup

1. Server URL

Enter your Jellyfin server URL, including the port if needed (e.g., http://192.168.1.10:8096 or https://jellyfin.example.com ).

2. Authentication

Choose one of the following methods:

Option A — API Key + User ID (recommended)

API Key : Generate one in Jellyfin under Administration → Dashboard → API Keys → + New Key .

: Generate one in Jellyfin under . User ID: Go to Administration → Users → click your user and copy the ID from the end of the URL.

Option B — Username & Password

Enter your Jellyfin username and password. No User ID or API Key needed.

3. Where to Enter Your Details

You can configure the extension in two ways:

On first run : Run the Search Music command and you'll be prompted to enter your details right away.

: Run the command and you'll be prompted to enter your details right away. Via Raycast Settings: Go to Settings → Extensions → Jellyamp and fill in the preference fields.

Advanced Options (optional)

Media Player Executable : By default, Jellyamp opens tracks using your OS default for .m3u files. To use a specific player, enter its full executable path (e.g., C:\Program Files\VideoLAN\VLC\vlc.exe on Windows or /Applications/VLC.app/Contents/MacOS/VLC on macOS).

: By default, Jellyamp opens tracks using your OS default for files. To use a specific player, enter its full executable path (e.g., on Windows or on macOS). Stream Audio Codec: Choose the codec used when streaming. Copy (original format) streams without transcoding. MP3, AAC, and Opus are also available.

Security

Your credentials are handled securely: