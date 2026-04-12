Jellyamp
Search and play music directly from your self-hosted Jellyfin server - right inside Raycast.
Features
- Search tracks, albums, and artists on your Jellyfin library
- Album cover art and track info is displayed in the search results
- Play music instantly via your preferred media player
- Supports API Key or Username & Password authentication
Setup
1. Server URL
Enter your Jellyfin server URL, including the port if needed (e.g.,
http://192.168.1.10:8096 or
https://jellyfin.example.com).
2. Authentication
Choose one of the following methods:
Option A — API Key + User ID (recommended)
- API Key: Generate one in Jellyfin under Administration → Dashboard → API Keys → + New Key.
- User ID: Go to Administration → Users → click your user and copy the ID from the end of the URL.
Option B — Username & Password
- Enter your Jellyfin username and password. No User ID or API Key needed.
3. Where to Enter Your Details
You can configure the extension in two ways:
- On first run: Run the
Search Music command and you'll be prompted to enter your details right away.
- Via Raycast Settings: Go to Settings → Extensions → Jellyamp and fill in the preference fields.
Advanced Options (optional)
- Media Player Executable: By default, Jellyamp opens tracks using your OS default for
.m3u files. To use a specific player, enter its full executable path (e.g.,
C:\Program Files\VideoLAN\VLC\vlc.exe on Windows or
/Applications/VLC.app/Contents/MacOS/VLC on macOS).
- Stream Audio Codec: Choose the codec used when streaming.
Copy (original format) streams without transcoding. MP3, AAC, and Opus are also available.
Security
Your credentials are handled securely:
- All credentials saved via the in-extension setup form are stored in Raycast's LocalStorage, which is encrypted at rest by the platform.
- When credentials are entered via Raycast Settings, the API Key and Password fields use Raycast's built-in password storage, which is backed by your OS credential store.
- When using Username & Password authentication, only the resulting session token (not the password) is cached locally after login.