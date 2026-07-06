Spacetime Tracking

Track how much time you spend in each of your macOS Spaces. Spacetime lives in your menu bar, records time per desktop while you work, and lets you name your spaces, jump between them, and export your day to a spreadsheet.

Built with ❤️ by Blackbyte

Key features

⏱️ Automatic time tracking per macOS Space

per macOS Space 🏷️ Name your spaces — real names instead of "Desktop 1, 2, 3…"

— real names instead of "Desktop 1, 2, 3…" ⌨️ Quick switching between spaces using names

between spaces using names 📊 Session reports with a per-space breakdown and percentages

with a per-space breakdown and percentages 📤 CSV export — on demand or saved automatically when a session stops

— on demand or saved automatically when a session stops 🗓️ Automatic daily session that starts a fresh session once a day

that starts a fresh session once a day 😴 Idle auto-pause so time away from the keyboard isn't counted

so time away from the keyboard isn't counted 🔒 Private — all data stays on your Mac

Getting started

Install the extension. Open Raycast and run Setup. It shows a short checklist and a Run Full Setup action (press ⌘↵) that turns everything on for you. The first time you switch to a space, macOS asks for Accessibility permission — click Open System Settings and enable Raycast. This is the only manual step, and you only do it once.

That's it. The Spacetime clock icon appears in your menu bar and starts tracking.

Tip: if the menu bar icon doesn't show up yet, run the Menubar command once from Raycast.

The menu bar

Click the Spacetime icon in your menu bar to:

See your current session , total time, and the space you're on now.

, total time, and the space you're on now. See a per-space breakdown of where your time went.

of where your time went. Start a new session, or stop the current one.

a new session, or the current one. Switch to any space in the "Switch to Space" list.

to any space in the "Switch to Space" list. Quickly open Rename Space, Sessions, Setup, and Settings.

Sessions

A session is one stretch of tracked time (for example, a work day).

New Session — starts tracking. If a session is already running, stop it first.

— starts tracking. If a session is already running, stop it first. Stop Session — ends the current session.

— ends the current session. Sessions — browse everything you've recorded. Each session shows its total time and a per-space table with a Percentage column. From here you can rename , delete , or export a session.

— browse everything you've recorded. Each session shows its total time and a per-space table with a column. From here you can , , or a session. Export Last Session — quickly saves your most recent session as a spreadsheet (CSV).

Only time spent on your main display is tracked, and tracking pauses automatically while you're away from the keyboard (see Settings).

Naming your spaces

macOS calls your desktops "Desktop 1, 2, 3…". Give them real names so your reports make sense:

Rename Space — names the space you're currently on.

— names the space you're currently on. Spaces — lists your spaces; select one to rename it (or switch to it).

Your names appear everywhere time is shown — the menu bar, the breakdowns, and your exports.

Switching spaces

From the menu bar's Switch to Space list, or from the Spaces command, pick a space to jump to it. Spacetime also sets up Ctrl + number shortcuts (Ctrl 1, Ctrl 2, …) so you can switch straight from the keyboard.

For the numbers to stay in the right order, keep "Automatically rearrange Spaces based on most recent use" turned off (System Settings › Desktop & Dock › Mission Control). Setup does this for you.

Saving sessions automatically

Turn on Save Sessions to Disk (in Settings) to automatically export every session as a CSV when it stops. Choose the destination folder, and optionally organize files into year/month subfolders (e.g. 2026/07/2026-07-06-15h23.csv ).

Automatic daily session

Turn on Automatic Daily Session to have Spacetime start a fresh session for you once a day — the first time you use your computer. Yesterday's session is closed automatically, so each day stays separate with no action from you.

Settings

Open Raycast › Extensions › Spacetime Tracking to adjust:

Inactivity Detection — automatically pause tracking when you stop using the computer (on by default).

— automatically pause tracking when you stop using the computer (on by default). Idle Threshold — how many minutes of inactivity before tracking pauses (default 10).

— how many minutes of inactivity before tracking pauses (default 10). Keep tracking while media is playing — don't auto-pause while you're watching a video or presenting (on by default).

— don't auto-pause while you're watching a video or presenting (on by default). Automatic Daily Session — start one session per day automatically (off by default).

— start one session per day automatically (off by default). Save Sessions to Disk — export each session to CSV when it stops (off by default).

— export each session to CSV when it stops (off by default). Sessions Folder — where those CSV files are saved (defaults to Downloads).

— where those CSV files are saved (defaults to Downloads). Organize by Year/Month — sort saved files into year/month folders.

Good to know