Extension Icon

Lingorep - Translate, Repeat, Memorize

Translate, save and repeat translations to increase your vocabulary
AvatarOleksandr Oliynyk
New
Overview

LingoRep

The best way to translate and learn new words in 100+ languages

About

Quickly translate, save and repeat later unknown words with LingoRep's Raycast Extension. LingoRep allows to sync your translations between devices (Web, Desktop) and repeat them using best spaced repetition system (FSRS). Having trouble remembering a word - quickly discuss it with our conversational AI bot, using your voice.

Read more on https://lingorep.com

You can manage (view, repeat and delete) your translations in our web extension.

