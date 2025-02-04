StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Google Cloud CLI

A lightweight Raycast extension for managing Google Cloud resources efficiently. Access and control your GCP projects, services, IAM, storage, and more—all without leaving Raycast.
AvatarJonatas Walker
New
Overview

G-Cloud

Features

  • Project Management: Quick access to all your Google Cloud projects
  • Project Caching: Fast switching between frequently used projects
  • IAM Management: View and modify permissions for users, groups, and service accounts
  • Storage Management: Browse and manage buckets, objects, and lifecycle rules
  • Service Hub: Enable, disable, and manage Google Cloud services
  • Command Caching: Improved performance through intelligent caching
  • Compute Engine: Create and manage virtual machines and persistent disks
  • Network Services: Manage VPC networks, subnets, IP addresses, and firewall rules

Prerequisites

  • Google Cloud SDK installed on your machine
  • A Google Cloud account with at least one project

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Manage Google Cloud"
  3. Click "Install" to add the extension

Configuration

You can configure the path to your gcloud CLI and caching options in the extension preferences:

  1. Open Raycast and search for "Google Cloud"
  2. Click "Preferences" in the action panel
  3. Set the path to your gcloud SDK
  4. Configure cache settings to your preference

License

MIT

Categories
Developer Tools
