G-Cloud
A lightweight Raycast extension for managing Google Cloud resources efficiently. Access and control your GCP projects, services, IAM, storage, and more—all without leaving Raycast.
Features
- Project Management: Quick access to all your Google Cloud projects
- Project Caching: Fast switching between frequently used projects
- IAM Management: View and modify permissions for users, groups, and service accounts
- Storage Management: Browse and manage buckets, objects, and lifecycle rules
- Service Hub: Enable, disable, and manage Google Cloud services
- Command Caching: Improved performance through intelligent caching
- Compute Engine: Create and manage virtual machines and persistent disks
- Network Services: Manage VPC networks, subnets, IP addresses, and firewall rules
Prerequisites
- Google Cloud SDK installed on your machine
- A Google Cloud account with at least one project
Installation
- Open Raycast
- Search for "Manage Google Cloud"
- Click "Install" to add the extension
Configuration
You can configure the path to your gcloud CLI and caching options in the extension preferences:
- Open Raycast and search for "Google Cloud"
- Click "Preferences" in the action panel
- Set the path to your gcloud SDK
- Configure cache settings to your preference
License
MIT