Windows Environment Variables
A keyboard-first alternative to the Windows Environment Variables dialog. Browse, search, edit, create, and delete Windows environment variables and PATH entries directly from Raycast.
Features
- List & Search — View all User and System environment variables with instant search across names and values
- Edit PATH — Dedicated PATH editor with drag-to-reorder, existence validation, and duplicate detection
- Add Variables — Create new environment variables with scope selection (User or System)
- Copy Actions — Copy variable name, value, or
set command format
- Live Updates — Broadcasts
WM_SETTINGCHANGE after every modification so all running apps see changes immediately
- Safety First — Protected variable detection, confirmation dialogs for destructive actions, PATH backups before modifications
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Shortcut
|List Environment Variables
|Browse and manage all env vars
|—
|Edit PATH Variable
|Dedicated PATH entry editor
|—
|Add Environment Variable
|Create a new variable
|—
Keyboard Shortcuts
List Environment Variables
|Action
|Shortcut
|Copy Value
|↵
|Copy Name
|⌘⇧C
|Copy as SET
|⌘⇧E
|Edit Variable
|⌘E
|Edit in PATH Editor
|⌘P
|Open System Dialog
|⌘O
|Add New Variable
|⌘N
|Delete Variable
|⌃X
|Refresh
|⌘R
Edit PATH Variable
|Action
|Shortcut
|Copy Path
|↵
|Open in Explorer
|⌘O
|Move Up
|⌘↑
|Move Down
|⌘↓
|Add New Entry
|⌘N
|Remove Entry
|⌃X
|Refresh
|⌘R
Permissions
- User variables: No special permissions required
- System variables: Requires administrator elevation (UAC prompt will appear)
Safety
- Protected system variables (PATH, COMSPEC, SYSTEMROOT, etc.) cannot be deleted
- Variables matching sensitive patterns (KEY, TOKEN, SECRET, etc.) are partially masked in the detail view
- PATH is backed up to local storage before each modification
- All destructive actions require confirmation
- PowerShell commands use
-EncodedCommand (base64 UTF-16LE) to prevent injection
Platform
Windows only. Requires PowerShell (included with Windows).