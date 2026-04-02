Windows Environment Variables

A keyboard-first alternative to the Windows Environment Variables dialog. Browse, search, edit, create, and delete Windows environment variables and PATH entries directly from Raycast.

Features

List & Search — View all User and System environment variables with instant search across names and values

— View all User and System environment variables with instant search across names and values Edit PATH — Dedicated PATH editor with drag-to-reorder, existence validation, and duplicate detection

— Dedicated PATH editor with drag-to-reorder, existence validation, and duplicate detection Add Variables — Create new environment variables with scope selection (User or System)

— Create new environment variables with scope selection (User or System) Copy Actions — Copy variable name, value, or set command format

— Copy variable name, value, or command format Live Updates — Broadcasts WM_SETTINGCHANGE after every modification so all running apps see changes immediately

— Broadcasts after every modification so all running apps see changes immediately Safety First — Protected variable detection, confirmation dialogs for destructive actions, PATH backups before modifications

Commands

Command Description Shortcut List Environment Variables Browse and manage all env vars — Edit PATH Variable Dedicated PATH entry editor — Add Environment Variable Create a new variable —

Keyboard Shortcuts

List Environment Variables

Action Shortcut Copy Value ↵ Copy Name ⌘⇧C Copy as SET ⌘⇧E Edit Variable ⌘E Edit in PATH Editor ⌘P Open System Dialog ⌘O Add New Variable ⌘N Delete Variable ⌃X Refresh ⌘R

Edit PATH Variable

Action Shortcut Copy Path ↵ Open in Explorer ⌘O Move Up ⌘↑ Move Down ⌘↓ Add New Entry ⌘N Remove Entry ⌃X Refresh ⌘R

Permissions

User variables : No special permissions required

: No special permissions required System variables: Requires administrator elevation (UAC prompt will appear)

Safety

Protected system variables (PATH, COMSPEC, SYSTEMROOT, etc.) cannot be deleted

Variables matching sensitive patterns (KEY, TOKEN, SECRET, etc.) are partially masked in the detail view

PATH is backed up to local storage before each modification

All destructive actions require confirmation

PowerShell commands use -EncodedCommand (base64 UTF-16LE) to prevent injection

Platform

Windows only. Requires PowerShell (included with Windows).