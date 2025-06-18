StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Claude Code Usage (ccusage)

Monitor Claude Code usage with real-time tracking
Avatarnyatinte
159 Installs
Overview

Claude Code Usage (ccusage)

Claude Code Usage Icon

A Raycast extension that provides real-time monitoring of Claude Code usage statistics using the ccusage CLI tool.

License: MIT Raycast Extension

Features

Monitor your Claude Code usage with comprehensive real-time statistics:

  • Today Usage: Track input/output tokens and costs for today with visual intensity indicators
  • Session History: View recent usage sessions with model-specific breakdown and icons
  • Cost Analysis: Detailed cost tracking with monthly projections and spending insights
  • Model Statistics: Usage analytics by Claude model (Opus, Sonnet, Haiku) with tier grouping
  • Menu Bar Integration: Quick access to usage stats directly from your system menu bar
  • Default View Preference: Choose which section to display first when opening the extension
  • Custom npx Path: Support for custom npx installations and non-standard Node.js setups

Screenshots

Main Usage View

Claude Code Usage

Requirements

This extension requires the ccusage CLI tool to function properly. The extension automatically installs and runs ccusage using npx (Node Package Execute).

System Requirements

  • Node.js with npm/npx installed
  • Claude Code usage history (the extension reads local ccusage data)
  • Internet connection for downloading ccusage when first run

Setup

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Open the extension - it will automatically download ccusage using npx
  3. The extension will immediately start displaying your Claude Code usage data

Configuration (Optional)

  • Default View: Set which section appears first (Today Usage, Session History, Cost Analysis, or Model Breakdown)
  • Custom npx Path: If npx is installed in a non-standard location, specify the full path to npx

Access preferences with Cmd+Shift+, when the extension is open.

Important Notes

  • Unofficial Extension: This extension is not an official product of Anthropic or the ccusage developers
  • Data Privacy: All usage data is processed locally using the ccusage CLI tool
  • Performance: The extension uses optimized refresh intervals to balance real-time updates with system performance

Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please create an issue in the repository.

Credits

The Raycast layout of this extension was inspired by the System Monitor extension.

Special thanks to @ryoppippi for creating the ccusage tool that makes this extension possible.

License

MIT

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
