Quarantine Manager

Inspect and manage extended attributes on macOS files and applications — without opening Terminal.

When you download an app outside the Mac App Store, macOS tags it with a com.apple.quarantine extended attribute. This triggers a Gatekeeper prompt on first launch: "This app was downloaded from the internet. Are you sure you want to open it?"

Developers and power users frequently need to check and clear this flag — for apps built locally, tools distributed via direct download, or utilities that Gatekeeper misidentifies. This extension gives you a fast, readable way to do that from Raycast.

Commands

Remove Quarantine

Opens a file picker (or uses your current Finder selection), then shows a full breakdown of the file's quarantine status and extended attributes. From there you can remove the quarantine flag in one action.

What it shows:

Quarantine status (quarantined / clean) with color-coded badge

Parsed quarantine data: download source app + timestamp + flags

All extended attributes with raw and parsed values

File metadata: size, type, last modified, path

Actions available via ⌘K:

Remove Quarantine — removes com.apple.quarantine (prompts for admin if needed)

— removes (prompts for admin if needed) Remove All Attributes — clears all xattr data on the file

— clears all xattr data on the file Select Different File ⌘O — pick another file without relaunching

— pick another file without relaunching Copy File Path ⌘⇧C

Copy Xattr Command ⌘⇧X — copies the terminal equivalent to clipboard

Check Quarantine Status

Lists every extended attribute on a file in a searchable list view. Tap any attribute to see its full value — useful for understanding exactly what metadata macOS has attached to a file.

Tips

Select a file in Finder first — if you already have a file selected, the command skips the picker entirely and loads it immediately

— if you already have a file selected, the command skips the picker entirely and loads it immediately Protected files — if the file requires elevated permissions, the extension will prompt for your admin password via a standard macOS dialog

— if the file requires elevated permissions, the extension will prompt for your admin password via a standard macOS dialog The xattr command — use "Copy xattr Command" to get the terminal equivalent if you prefer to run it manually or use it in a script

Requirements