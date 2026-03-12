Inspect and manage extended attributes on macOS files and applications — without opening Terminal.
When you download an app outside the Mac App Store, macOS tags it with a
com.apple.quarantine extended attribute. This triggers a Gatekeeper prompt on first launch: "This app was downloaded from the internet. Are you sure you want to open it?"
Developers and power users frequently need to check and clear this flag — for apps built locally, tools distributed via direct download, or utilities that Gatekeeper misidentifies. This extension gives you a fast, readable way to do that from Raycast.
Opens a file picker (or uses your current Finder selection), then shows a full breakdown of the file's quarantine status and extended attributes. From there you can remove the quarantine flag in one action.
What it shows:
Actions available via ⌘K:
com.apple.quarantine (prompts for admin if needed)
⌘O — pick another file without relaunching
⌘⇧C
⌘⇧X — copies the terminal equivalent to clipboard
Lists every extended attribute on a file in a searchable list view. Tap any attribute to see its full value — useful for understanding exactly what metadata macOS has attached to a file.