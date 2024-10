Proxyman + Raycast Extension

Toggle System Proxy

Toggle Map Local Tool

Toggle Breakpoint

Toggle Blocklist

Toggle Allowlist

Toggle Map Remote

Toggle Scripting

Toggle External Proxy

Toggle SOCKS Proxy

Toggle Network Condition

Toggle SSL Proxying List

Toggle Record Traffic

Clear Session

⚠️ Requirements

Required Proxyman macOS 5.10.0 or later

Installation and Setup

Before using the Proxyman Extension:

Make sure Raycast and Proxman is installed. Download Proxyman Start Proxyman at least once to setup all the settings. Install This Extension from Raycast Extension Marketplace. Open Raycast Extension Preferences and enter your Proxyman license key. Enjoy! ⭐️

Proxyman Features

🖥️ Native macOS Application: Developed dusing Swift and Objective-C, leveraging Apple SwiftNIO for high-performance networking.

Developed dusing Swift and Objective-C, leveraging Apple SwiftNIO for high-performance networking. 🍏 Full Apple Silicon Support: Optimize for M1, M2, and M3 chips.

Optimize for M1, M2, and M3 chips. 🚀 Designed for macOS Ventura & Sonoma: Tailored for the latest macOS versions.

Tailored for the latest macOS versions. 🌐 Seamless Traffic Interception: Effortlessly capture HTTP/HTTPS requests/responses and WebSocket data from web browsers, iOS, and Android devices.

Effortlessly capture HTTP/HTTPS requests/responses and WebSocket data from web browsers, iOS, and Android devices. 🎨 Modern User Interface: Intuitive and sleek design for enhanced user experience.

Intuitive and sleek design for enhanced user experience. 🔎 Advanced Filtering: Multiple filter options for precise traffic analysis.

Multiple filter options for precise traffic analysis. 📱 Cross-Platform Setup Guide: Comprehensive instructions for iOS simulator, iOS devices, and Android devices.

Comprehensive instructions for iOS simulator, iOS devices, and Android devices. 🛠️ Essential Debugging Tools: Request Compose Request Repeat Wildcard/Regex Filtering Multiple Filter Support Customizable Columns Convenient Toolbar

🔧 Professional Toolkit: Breakpoint functionality Local and remote mapping Blacklisting External Proxy Caching Protobuf Custom Certificate Management Scripting Network Condition Simulation Reverse Proxy Diff Tool Access Control DNS Spoofing

💻 Backend Development Integration: Automatic traffic capture for NodeJS, Ruby, and Python applications.

Automatic traffic capture for NodeJS, Ruby, and Python applications. 🍎 System Requirements: Compatible with macOS 11 and later versions.

Suggestion on new commands

Please open a ticket at https://github.com/ProxymanApp/Proxyman/issues

Discord

Troubleshooting

If you encounter issues:

Ensure Proxyman app is running and properly configured. Check for updates to both Proxyman and the Raycast Extension. Restart Raycast or your computer if the extension is not responding. If problems persist, create an issue on the Proxyman GitHub repository or reach out via the Proxyman Discord channel.

Contact

For additional support or inquiries, please contact the Proxyman team at support@proxyman.io.