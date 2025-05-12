StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Subwatch

Turn subscription chaos into financial harmony
AvatarNir Galon
New
Install Extension
Overview

Subwatch

Turn subscription chaos into financial harmony. Subwatch helps you track, alert, and optimize your subscriptions effortlessly.

Subwatch on Raycast requires a paid plan on Subwatch.

Getting started

To get started you need to setup 2 keys:

  • Subwatch - Raycast Key - This is your personal API key, it's available to every paid user of Subwatch. To get it head over to the Subwatch extension or app -> settings and copy the raycast key from its section. Insert it in the Raycast Subwatch - Raycast Key configuration.
  • Public API Key - This is a public key and it's the same for every user, you should insert there the following key:
eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJzdXBhYmFzZSIsInJlZiI6Im56eXplcGhhZW5obHhvb2hycGhjIiwicm9sZSI6ImFub24iLCJpYXQiOjE3NDQxOTQzMjgsImV4cCI6MjA1OTc3MDMyOH0.6AboCGgJGqJMTgqUH3LsYmhoWQ8sfEWqdv0cY-1EXIg

License

MIT

Privacy

This extension respects your privacy and data security. Data is processed according to Raycast's privacy policy.

Categories
FinanceProductivityData
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.