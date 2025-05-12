Subwatch

Turn subscription chaos into financial harmony. Subwatch helps you track, alert, and optimize your subscriptions effortlessly.

Subwatch on Raycast requires a paid plan on Subwatch.

Getting started

To get started you need to setup 2 keys:

Subwatch - Raycast Key - This is your personal API key, it's available to every paid user of Subwatch. To get it head over to the Subwatch extension or app -> settings and copy the raycast key from its section. Insert it in the Raycast Subwatch - Raycast Key configuration.

- This is your personal API key, it's available to every paid user of Subwatch. To get it head over to the Subwatch extension or app -> settings and copy the raycast key from its section. Insert it in the Raycast configuration. Public API Key - This is a public key and it's the same for every user, you should insert there the following key:

eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJzdXBhYmFzZSIsInJlZiI6Im56eXplcGhhZW5obHhvb2hycGhjIiwicm9sZSI6ImFub24iLCJpYXQiOjE3NDQxOTQzMjgsImV4cCI6MjA1OTc3MDMyOH0.6AboCGgJGqJMTgqUH3LsYmhoWQ8sfEWqdv0cY-1EXIg

License

MIT

Privacy

This extension respects your privacy and data security. Data is processed according to Raycast's privacy policy.