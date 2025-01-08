What Happened Today
This is an extension that allows you to explore historical events that occurred on any day in history. Whether you’re curious about today’s historical significance or want to learn about a specific date, this extension makes it easy to discover important moments from the past.
Features
- Today’s Events: By default, view significant historical events for today’s date from past years.
- Date Selection: Choose a different date from the dropdown to explore events from any day in history.
- Learn More: Click on a historical event to view related Wikipedia articles for deeper insights.