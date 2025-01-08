StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

What Happened Today

Discover historical events, notable birthdays, and milestones on any date.
AvatarNikhil Tiwari
New
Install Extension
Overview

What Happened Today

This is an extension that allows you to explore historical events that occurred on any day in history. Whether you’re curious about today’s historical significance or want to learn about a specific date, this extension makes it easy to discover important moments from the past.

Features

  • Today’s Events: By default, view significant historical events for today’s date from past years.
  • Date Selection: Choose a different date from the dropdown to explore events from any day in history.
  • Learn More: Click on a historical event to view related Wikipedia articles for deeper insights.
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Arc logo

Arc

Search and quickly navigate Arc's history and open tabs

Timers logo

Timers

Start, stop, and save countdown timers, directly in Raycast, with no external dependencies.

Kill Process logo

Kill Process

Terminate processes sorted by CPU or memory usage

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.