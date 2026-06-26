Search your oh-shoot screenshots straight from Raycast, by the text that oh-shoot recognised inside them (OCR), and jump back into the app with a single action.
The Search Screenshots command opens a Raycast view where you type a search term. As you type, it queries oh-shoot's on-disk OCR index and shows the matching screenshots newest-first, with a full-image preview and metadata (capture date, dimensions).
Matching is a case-insensitive substring match against the raw recognised text.
Case folding is ASCII-only, so non-ASCII case variants (e.g.
straße vs
STRASSE)
may not match each other.
oh-shoot://capture/{UUID});
oh-shoot://search?q=…).
oh-shoot://capture/{UUID}), so a single result is reachable even in a long list.
This extension reads oh-shoot's data directly from disk — there is no network or API involved. It therefore requires the oh-shoot macOS app to be installed and to have captured at least one screenshot.
It reads:
~/Library/Application Support/oh-shoot/text-index.db
~/Library/Mobile Documents/iCloud~com~kairosable~oh-shoot/Documents/captures/
~/Library/Application Support/oh-shoot/captures/
The database is opened read-only via the macOS built-in
/usr/bin/sqlite3 binary, so
the extension never modifies your oh-shoot data. A capture is only shown if its
{UUID}.json sidecar exists.
npm install
npm run dev
Other scripts:
npm run build,
npm run lint,
npm run fix-lint.