oh-shoot for Raycast

Search your oh-shoot screenshots straight from Raycast, by the text that oh-shoot recognised inside them (OCR), and jump back into the app with a single action.

What it does

The Search Screenshots command opens a Raycast view where you type a search term. As you type, it queries oh-shoot's on-disk OCR index and shows the matching screenshots newest-first, with a full-image preview and metadata (capture date, dimensions).

Matching is a case-insensitive substring match against the raw recognised text. Case folding is ASCII-only, so non-ASCII case variants (e.g. straße vs STRASSE ) may not match each other.

Actions

Open in oh-shoot Gallery (primary, count-aware): if there is exactly one result, opens that capture directly ( oh-shoot://capture/{UUID} ); if there is more than one , opens the gallery's search for your term ( oh-shoot://search?q=… ).

(primary, count-aware): Open This Screenshot in Gallery — always opens the specific highlighted result ( oh-shoot://capture/{UUID} ), so a single result is reachable even in a long list.

— always opens the specific highlighted result ( ), so a single result is reachable even in a long list. Copy Image, Open in Preview, Reveal in Finder, Copy OCR Text.

Requirements

This extension reads oh-shoot's data directly from disk — there is no network or API involved. It therefore requires the oh-shoot macOS app to be installed and to have captured at least one screenshot.

It reads:

OCR index: ~/Library/Application Support/oh-shoot/text-index.db

Captures (iCloud if present, else local): ~/Library/Mobile Documents/iCloud~com~kairosable~oh-shoot/Documents/captures/ ~/Library/Application Support/oh-shoot/captures/



The database is opened read-only via the macOS built-in /usr/bin/sqlite3 binary, so the extension never modifies your oh-shoot data. A capture is only shown if its {UUID}.json sidecar exists.

Development

npm install npm run dev