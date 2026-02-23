Manage OrbStack machines and containers directly from Raycast
Before using this extension, you must have:
brew install orbstack
orbctl) automatically installed with OrbStack
By default OrbStack machines have two-way file sharing between the host and guest machines. If you use the
@orbstack tool in
the AI chat and you ask it to run commands, you may inadvertently expose sensitive information, destroy important data, or compromise your host system.
orbctl (which this extension uses) prompts the user for a password during machine creation. We can't 'answer' the prompt via the raycast API. Use
orbctl or
orb cli if you need to set a username with password when creating a machine. Example:
orbctl create -u <user> -p <distro> <machine-name>.
-bash: warning: setlocale: LC_ALL: cannot change locale ... when I open a machine via the extension?
By default, macOS Terminal sets locale environment variables (like
LANG,
LC_ALL, and others) and, via SSH, forwards these to the remote host.
I don't know of a workaround for this. If you know of a fix, please let me know.