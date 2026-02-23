OrbStack

Manage OrbStack machines and containers directly from Raycast

Features

Machine Management - Start, stop, and monitor OrbStack Linux machines instantly

- Start, stop, and monitor OrbStack Linux machines instantly Machine Creation - Create new Linux machines with supported distributions

- Create new Linux machines with supported distributions AI Chat Integration - Ask AI to run commands in your Linux machines

Prerequisites

Before using this extension, you must have:

OrbStack installed on your macOS device Download from orbstack.dev

Or install via Homebrew: brew install orbstack OrbStack CLI tools ( orbctl ) automatically installed with OrbStack

DANGER ZONE

By default OrbStack machines have two-way file sharing between the host and guest machines. If you use the @orbstack tool in the AI chat and you ask it to run commands, you may inadvertently expose sensitive information, destroy important data, or compromise your host system.

FAQs

Why can't I set a user password when creating a machine?

orbctl (which this extension uses) prompts the user for a password during machine creation. We can't 'answer' the prompt via the raycast API. Use orbctl or orb cli if you need to set a username with password when creating a machine. Example: orbctl create -u <user> -p <distro> <machine-name> .

Why do I get a -bash: warning: setlocale: LC_ALL: cannot change locale ... when I open a machine via the extension?