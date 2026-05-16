ShiftPlus for Raycast

Switch your full project context — browser profiles, apps, terminal environment, and window layouts — straight from Raycast.

This extension is a companion to ShiftPlus, a native macOS workspace switcher. It lets you trigger workspace switches and open quick links without leaving the Raycast launcher.

Requirements

macOS 13 or later

Raycast 1.37.0 or later

ShiftPlus 1.x or later with Raycast integration enabled in Settings

The extension reads a local index file written by ShiftPlus. It does not work without the app installed.

Setup

Install ShiftPlus from shiftplus.app if you haven't already. Install this extension from the Raycast Store. Enable Raycast integration in ShiftPlus: Open ShiftPlus → Settings → Integrations

→ Toggle Enable Raycast integration ON Run any command below from Raycast — your workspaces will appear immediately.

That's it. No API keys, no permissions, no network access.

Commands

Switch Workspace

Browse and activate any ShiftPlus workspace with fuzzy search. Each result shows the workspace name, app count, browser type, and color tag. Press Enter to switch — ShiftPlus will activate the full context (browser profile, apps, windows, terminal env vars).

Open Quick Link

Search across all quick links in every workspace. Useful when you remember the link but not which project it belongs to. Selecting a quick link activates its workspace if needed, then opens the URL.

Activate Last Workspace

Re-enter the workspace you most recently activated. Best used as a Raycast hotkey (Settings → Extensions → ShiftPlus → assign hotkey) for one-tap context return.

How it works

When you enable Raycast integration, ShiftPlus writes a small JSON index to:

~/Library/Application Support/ShiftPlus/raycast-index.json

This file contains workspace names, colors, icons, app counts, and quick links — nothing else. No environment variables, terminal commands, file paths, or window positions are ever exposed. The extension reads this file locally; ShiftPlus actions are triggered through the shiftplus:// URL scheme.

When you disable the toggle in ShiftPlus, the index file is deleted.

Privacy

No network requests. No telemetry. No third-party services.

All data stays on your Mac, in your home folder.

The index file is regenerated only when your workspaces change, and only while the toggle is on.

Troubleshooting

The list is empty

Confirm ShiftPlus is running.

Open ShiftPlus → Settings → Integrations → check Enable Raycast integration is ON.

is ON. Run the Refresh action ( ⌘R ) inside the Switch Workspace command, or click "Reveal in Finder" in ShiftPlus settings to verify raycast-index.json exists.

"Activate Workspace" does nothing

Make sure ShiftPlus is running (background is fine; menu bar icon should be visible).

Verify the URL scheme handler is registered: open Terminal and run open "shiftplus://" . ShiftPlus should come to the foreground.

Workspaces are out of date

Press ⌘R inside the Switch Workspace command, or trigger an export manually from ShiftPlus settings.

inside the Switch Workspace command, or trigger an export manually from ShiftPlus settings. The index updates automatically on workspace changes but may lag by ~1 second due to debouncing.

"Activate Last Workspace" says no workspace found

This command works after you've activated at least one workspace through ShiftPlus (from any source — hotkey, menu bar, or this extension).

Feedback

Found a bug or want to suggest a feature? Open an issue at github.com/nghialuong/extensions or reach out at shiftplus.app.

License

MIT