Switch your full project context — browser profiles, apps, terminal environment, and window layouts — straight from Raycast.
This extension is a companion to ShiftPlus, a native macOS workspace switcher. It lets you trigger workspace switches and open quick links without leaving the Raycast launcher.
The extension reads a local index file written by ShiftPlus. It does not work without the app installed.
That's it. No API keys, no permissions, no network access.
Browse and activate any ShiftPlus workspace with fuzzy search. Each result shows the workspace name, app count, browser type, and color tag. Press
Enter to switch — ShiftPlus will activate the full context (browser profile, apps, windows, terminal env vars).
Search across all quick links in every workspace. Useful when you remember the link but not which project it belongs to. Selecting a quick link activates its workspace if needed, then opens the URL.
Re-enter the workspace you most recently activated. Best used as a Raycast hotkey (Settings → Extensions → ShiftPlus → assign hotkey) for one-tap context return.
When you enable Raycast integration, ShiftPlus writes a small JSON index to:
~/Library/Application Support/ShiftPlus/raycast-index.json
This file contains workspace names, colors, icons, app counts, and quick links — nothing else. No environment variables, terminal commands, file paths, or window positions are ever exposed. The extension reads this file locally; ShiftPlus actions are triggered through the
shiftplus:// URL scheme.
When you disable the toggle in ShiftPlus, the index file is deleted.
The list is empty
⌘R) inside the Switch Workspace command, or click "Reveal in Finder" in ShiftPlus settings to verify
raycast-index.json exists.
"Activate Workspace" does nothing
open "shiftplus://". ShiftPlus should come to the foreground.
Workspaces are out of date
⌘R inside the Switch Workspace command, or trigger an export manually from ShiftPlus settings.
"Activate Last Workspace" says no workspace found
Found a bug or want to suggest a feature? Open an issue at github.com/nghialuong/extensions or reach out at shiftplus.app.
MIT