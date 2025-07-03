Ray Boop
Port of Boop to Raycast
Select Text in an editor and run Ray Boop to select a text transform and paste directly back into your text document or Shift + Enter to copy to clipboard.
If no text is selected it will take the text from your clipboard instead and transform the text to your clipboard or Shift + Enter to paste in the active window.
Features
- Smart Input Detection: Automatically detects selected text, falls back to clipboard
- Context-Sensitive Actions: Different primary actions based on input source
- Live Preview: See transformation results before applying (can be toggled in preferences)
- Smart Suggestions: AI-powered script suggestions based on your content
- Script Information: Enhanced feedback with info and error messages
Available Scripts
🔤 Text Case Operations
- Camel Case 🐫 - convertsYourTextToCamelCase
- Kebab Case 🔗 - converts-your-text-to-kebab-case
- Snake Case 🐍 - converts_your_text_to_snake_case
- Start Case 🎯 - Converts Your Text To Start Case
- Sponge Case 🧽 - cOnVeRtS yOuR tExT tO sPoNgE cAsE
- Uppercase ⬆️ - CONVERTS YOUR TEXT TO UPPERCASE
- Lowercase ⬇️ - converts your text to lowercase
- Toggle Camel/Hyphen 🔄 - Toggles between camelCase and hyphen-case
🔒 Encoding/Decoding
- Base64 Encode 🔒 - Encodes your text to Base64
- Base64 Decode 🔓 - Decodes your text from Base64
- URL Encode 🌐 - Encodes your text for URLs
- URL Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL encoded text
- HTML Encode 📝 - Encodes HTML entities
- HTML Decode 📝 - Decodes HTML entities
- HTML Encode All 📝 - Encodes all characters as HTML entities
- URL Entities Encode 🌐 - Encodes URL entities
- URL Entities Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL entities
🔐 Hash/Crypto
- MD5 Checksum 🔐 - Computes the MD5 checksum of your text
- SHA1 Checksum 🔑 - Computes the SHA1 checksum of your text
- SHA256 Checksum 🛡️ - Computes the SHA256 checksum of your text
- SHA512 Checksum 🔒 - Computes the SHA512 checksum of your text
- ROT13 🔄 - Applies ROT13 cipher to your text
- JWT Decode 🗝️ - Decodes JSON Web Tokens
✨ Formatting
- Format JSON ✨ - Cleans and formats JSON documents
- Format XML 📄 - Formats XML documents
- Format CSS 🎨 - Formats CSS stylesheets
- Format SQL 🗄️ - Formats SQL queries
- Minify JSON 📦 - Minifies JSON by removing whitespace
- Minify XML 📦 - Minifies XML by removing whitespace
- Minify CSS 📦 - Minifies CSS by removing whitespace
- Minify SQL 📦 - Minifies SQL by removing whitespace
🔄 Data Conversion
- JSON to YAML 🔄 - Converts JSON to YAML format
- YAML to JSON 🔄 - Converts YAML to JSON format
- JSON to CSV 📊 - Converts JSON to CSV format
- CSV to JSON 📊 - Converts CSV to JSON format
- CSV to JSON (Headerless) 📊 - Converts headerless CSV to JSON
- JSON to Query String 🌐 - Converts JSON to URL query string
- Query String to JSON 🌐 - Converts URL query string to JSON
- JS Object to JSON 📝 - Converts JavaScript object notation to JSON
- JS to PHP 🔄 - Converts JavaScript arrays to PHP arrays
- TSV to JSON 📊 - Converts Tab-Separated Values to JSON
💻 Number Systems
- Binary to Decimal 💻 - Converts binary numbers to decimal
- Decimal to Binary 💻 - Converts decimal numbers to binary
- Decimal to Hex 🔢 - Converts decimal numbers to hexadecimal
- Hex to Decimal 🔢 - Converts hexadecimal numbers to decimal
- ASCII to Hex 🔤 - Converts ASCII text to hexadecimal
- Hex to ASCII 🔤 - Converts hexadecimal to ASCII text
- DIGI to ASCII 🔤 - Converts DIGI format to ASCII
🎨 Colors
- Hex to RGB 🎨 - Converts hex colors to RGB
- RGB to Hex 🎨 - Converts RGB colors to hex
- Contrasting Color 🌈 - Finds contrasting color for given color
✂️ Text Processing
- Add Slashes 💬 - Adds slashes before quotes
- Remove Slashes 🚫 - Removes slashes before quotes
- Trim ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning and end
- Trim Start ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning
- Trim End ✂️ - Removes whitespace from end
- Collapse Whitespace 📦 - Collapses multiple whitespace into single spaces
- Remove Accents 🔤 - Removes accents and diacritics from text
- Replace Smart Quotes 💬 - Replaces smart quotes with regular quotes
📏 Line Operations
- Join Lines 🔗 - Joins all lines into a single line
- Join Lines with Comma 🔗 - Joins lines with comma separator
- Join Lines with Space 🔗 - Joins lines with space separator
- Reverse Lines 🔄 - Reverses the order of lines
- Shuffle Lines 🎲 - Randomly shuffles the order of lines
- Sort Lines 📊 - Sorts lines alphabetically
- Natural Sort 📊 - Sorts lines using natural sorting
- Remove Duplicates 🗑️ - Removes duplicate lines
📊 Statistics
- Count Characters 🔢 - Counts the number of characters
- Count Words 📝 - Counts the number of words
- Count Lines 📏 - Counts the number of lines
- Calculate Size 📐 - Calculates the size of text in bytes
- Sum All Numbers ➕ - Sums all numbers found in text
🌍 Unicode
- To Unicode 🌍 - Converts text to Unicode escape sequences
- From Unicode 🌍 - Converts Unicode escape sequences to text
⚡ Utility
- Reverse String 🔄 - Reverses the characters in text
- Shuffle Characters 🎲 - Randomly shuffles characters
- Lorem Ipsum 📄 - Generates Lorem Ipsum placeholder text
- Generate Hashtag #️⃣ - Converts text to hashtag format
- Markdown Quote 💬 - Formats text as Markdown blockquote
- List to HTML 📋 - Converts text lines to HTML list
- Convert to Markdown Table 📊 - Converts data to Markdown table
⏰ Date/Time
- Date to Timestamp ⏰ - Converts date to Unix timestamp
- Date to UTC 🌐 - Converts date to UTC format
- Time to Seconds ⏱️ - Converts time format to seconds
⚡ Development
- Eval JavaScript ⚡ - Evaluates JavaScript code
📱 Mobile Development
- Android to iOS Strings 📱 - Converts Android strings to iOS format
- iOS to Android Strings 📱 - Converts iOS strings to Android format
🛡️ Security
- URL Defang 🛡️ - Defangs URLs for security analysis
- URL Refang 🛡️ - Refangs defanged URLs
📦 Data Processing
- PHP Unserialize 📦 - Unserializes PHP data
- Sort JSON 🔤 - Sorts JSON object keys
- Line Comparer 🔍 - Compares lines between texts
🗺️ Geospatial
- WKB to WKT 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Binary to Well-Known Text
- WKT to WKB 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Text to Well-Known Binary
🐟 File/Path
- Fish Hex Path Converter 🐟 - Converts Fish shell hex paths
📚 Project Management
- Create Project Glossary 📚 - Creates a project glossary in Markdown
⏰ Special
- Wadsworth Constant ⏰ - Applies Wadsworth constant to text