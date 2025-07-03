Ray Boop

Port of Boop to Raycast

Select Text in an editor and run Ray Boop to select a text transform and paste directly back into your text document or Shift + Enter to copy to clipboard.

If no text is selected it will take the text from your clipboard instead and transform the text to your clipboard or Shift + Enter to paste in the active window.

Features

Smart Input Detection : Automatically detects selected text, falls back to clipboard

: Automatically detects selected text, falls back to clipboard Context-Sensitive Actions : Different primary actions based on input source

: Different primary actions based on input source Live Preview : See transformation results before applying (can be toggled in preferences)

: See transformation results before applying (can be toggled in preferences) Smart Suggestions : AI-powered script suggestions based on your content

: AI-powered script suggestions based on your content Script Information: Enhanced feedback with info and error messages

Available Scripts

🔤 Text Case Operations

Camel Case 🐫 - convertsYourTextToCamelCase

🐫 - convertsYourTextToCamelCase Kebab Case 🔗 - converts-your-text-to-kebab-case

🔗 - converts-your-text-to-kebab-case Snake Case 🐍 - converts_your_text_to_snake_case

🐍 - converts_your_text_to_snake_case Start Case 🎯 - Converts Your Text To Start Case

🎯 - Converts Your Text To Start Case Sponge Case 🧽 - cOnVeRtS yOuR tExT tO sPoNgE cAsE

🧽 - cOnVeRtS yOuR tExT tO sPoNgE cAsE Uppercase ⬆️ - CONVERTS YOUR TEXT TO UPPERCASE

⬆️ - CONVERTS YOUR TEXT TO UPPERCASE Lowercase ⬇️ - converts your text to lowercase

⬇️ - converts your text to lowercase Toggle Camel/Hyphen 🔄 - Toggles between camelCase and hyphen-case

🔒 Encoding/Decoding

Base64 Encode 🔒 - Encodes your text to Base64

🔒 - Encodes your text to Base64 Base64 Decode 🔓 - Decodes your text from Base64

🔓 - Decodes your text from Base64 URL Encode 🌐 - Encodes your text for URLs

🌐 - Encodes your text for URLs URL Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL encoded text

🌐 - Decodes URL encoded text HTML Encode 📝 - Encodes HTML entities

📝 - Encodes HTML entities HTML Decode 📝 - Decodes HTML entities

📝 - Decodes HTML entities HTML Encode All 📝 - Encodes all characters as HTML entities

📝 - Encodes all characters as HTML entities URL Entities Encode 🌐 - Encodes URL entities

🌐 - Encodes URL entities URL Entities Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL entities

🔐 Hash/Crypto

MD5 Checksum 🔐 - Computes the MD5 checksum of your text

🔐 - Computes the MD5 checksum of your text SHA1 Checksum 🔑 - Computes the SHA1 checksum of your text

🔑 - Computes the SHA1 checksum of your text SHA256 Checksum 🛡️ - Computes the SHA256 checksum of your text

🛡️ - Computes the SHA256 checksum of your text SHA512 Checksum 🔒 - Computes the SHA512 checksum of your text

🔒 - Computes the SHA512 checksum of your text ROT13 🔄 - Applies ROT13 cipher to your text

🔄 - Applies ROT13 cipher to your text JWT Decode 🗝️ - Decodes JSON Web Tokens

✨ Formatting

Format JSON ✨ - Cleans and formats JSON documents

✨ - Cleans and formats JSON documents Format XML 📄 - Formats XML documents

📄 - Formats XML documents Format CSS 🎨 - Formats CSS stylesheets

🎨 - Formats CSS stylesheets Format SQL 🗄️ - Formats SQL queries

🗄️ - Formats SQL queries Minify JSON 📦 - Minifies JSON by removing whitespace

📦 - Minifies JSON by removing whitespace Minify XML 📦 - Minifies XML by removing whitespace

📦 - Minifies XML by removing whitespace Minify CSS 📦 - Minifies CSS by removing whitespace

📦 - Minifies CSS by removing whitespace Minify SQL 📦 - Minifies SQL by removing whitespace

🔄 Data Conversion

JSON to YAML 🔄 - Converts JSON to YAML format

🔄 - Converts JSON to YAML format YAML to JSON 🔄 - Converts YAML to JSON format

🔄 - Converts YAML to JSON format JSON to CSV 📊 - Converts JSON to CSV format

📊 - Converts JSON to CSV format CSV to JSON 📊 - Converts CSV to JSON format

📊 - Converts CSV to JSON format CSV to JSON (Headerless) 📊 - Converts headerless CSV to JSON

📊 - Converts headerless CSV to JSON JSON to Query String 🌐 - Converts JSON to URL query string

🌐 - Converts JSON to URL query string Query String to JSON 🌐 - Converts URL query string to JSON

🌐 - Converts URL query string to JSON JS Object to JSON 📝 - Converts JavaScript object notation to JSON

📝 - Converts JavaScript object notation to JSON JS to PHP 🔄 - Converts JavaScript arrays to PHP arrays

🔄 - Converts JavaScript arrays to PHP arrays TSV to JSON 📊 - Converts Tab-Separated Values to JSON

💻 Number Systems

Binary to Decimal 💻 - Converts binary numbers to decimal

💻 - Converts binary numbers to decimal Decimal to Binary 💻 - Converts decimal numbers to binary

💻 - Converts decimal numbers to binary Decimal to Hex 🔢 - Converts decimal numbers to hexadecimal

🔢 - Converts decimal numbers to hexadecimal Hex to Decimal 🔢 - Converts hexadecimal numbers to decimal

🔢 - Converts hexadecimal numbers to decimal ASCII to Hex 🔤 - Converts ASCII text to hexadecimal

🔤 - Converts ASCII text to hexadecimal Hex to ASCII 🔤 - Converts hexadecimal to ASCII text

🔤 - Converts hexadecimal to ASCII text DIGI to ASCII 🔤 - Converts DIGI format to ASCII

🎨 Colors

Hex to RGB 🎨 - Converts hex colors to RGB

🎨 - Converts hex colors to RGB RGB to Hex 🎨 - Converts RGB colors to hex

🎨 - Converts RGB colors to hex Contrasting Color 🌈 - Finds contrasting color for given color

✂️ Text Processing

Add Slashes 💬 - Adds slashes before quotes

💬 - Adds slashes before quotes Remove Slashes 🚫 - Removes slashes before quotes

🚫 - Removes slashes before quotes Trim ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning and end

✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning and end Trim Start ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning

✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning Trim End ✂️ - Removes whitespace from end

✂️ - Removes whitespace from end Collapse Whitespace 📦 - Collapses multiple whitespace into single spaces

📦 - Collapses multiple whitespace into single spaces Remove Accents 🔤 - Removes accents and diacritics from text

🔤 - Removes accents and diacritics from text Replace Smart Quotes 💬 - Replaces smart quotes with regular quotes

📏 Line Operations

Join Lines 🔗 - Joins all lines into a single line

🔗 - Joins all lines into a single line Join Lines with Comma 🔗 - Joins lines with comma separator

🔗 - Joins lines with comma separator Join Lines with Space 🔗 - Joins lines with space separator

🔗 - Joins lines with space separator Reverse Lines 🔄 - Reverses the order of lines

🔄 - Reverses the order of lines Shuffle Lines 🎲 - Randomly shuffles the order of lines

🎲 - Randomly shuffles the order of lines Sort Lines 📊 - Sorts lines alphabetically

📊 - Sorts lines alphabetically Natural Sort 📊 - Sorts lines using natural sorting

📊 - Sorts lines using natural sorting Remove Duplicates 🗑️ - Removes duplicate lines

📊 Statistics

Count Characters 🔢 - Counts the number of characters

🔢 - Counts the number of characters Count Words 📝 - Counts the number of words

📝 - Counts the number of words Count Lines 📏 - Counts the number of lines

📏 - Counts the number of lines Calculate Size 📐 - Calculates the size of text in bytes

📐 - Calculates the size of text in bytes Sum All Numbers ➕ - Sums all numbers found in text

🌍 Unicode

To Unicode 🌍 - Converts text to Unicode escape sequences

🌍 - Converts text to Unicode escape sequences From Unicode 🌍 - Converts Unicode escape sequences to text

⚡ Utility

Reverse String 🔄 - Reverses the characters in text

🔄 - Reverses the characters in text Shuffle Characters 🎲 - Randomly shuffles characters

🎲 - Randomly shuffles characters Lorem Ipsum 📄 - Generates Lorem Ipsum placeholder text

📄 - Generates Lorem Ipsum placeholder text Generate Hashtag #️⃣ - Converts text to hashtag format

#️⃣ - Converts text to hashtag format Markdown Quote 💬 - Formats text as Markdown blockquote

💬 - Formats text as Markdown blockquote List to HTML 📋 - Converts text lines to HTML list

📋 - Converts text lines to HTML list Convert to Markdown Table 📊 - Converts data to Markdown table

⏰ Date/Time

Date to Timestamp ⏰ - Converts date to Unix timestamp

⏰ - Converts date to Unix timestamp Date to UTC 🌐 - Converts date to UTC format

🌐 - Converts date to UTC format Time to Seconds ⏱️ - Converts time format to seconds

⚡ Development

Eval JavaScript ⚡ - Evaluates JavaScript code

📱 Mobile Development

Android to iOS Strings 📱 - Converts Android strings to iOS format

📱 - Converts Android strings to iOS format iOS to Android Strings 📱 - Converts iOS strings to Android format

🛡️ Security

URL Defang 🛡️ - Defangs URLs for security analysis

🛡️ - Defangs URLs for security analysis URL Refang 🛡️ - Refangs defanged URLs

📦 Data Processing

PHP Unserialize 📦 - Unserializes PHP data

📦 - Unserializes PHP data Sort JSON 🔤 - Sorts JSON object keys

🔤 - Sorts JSON object keys Line Comparer 🔍 - Compares lines between texts

🗺️ Geospatial

WKB to WKT 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Binary to Well-Known Text

🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Binary to Well-Known Text WKT to WKB 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Text to Well-Known Binary

🐟 File/Path

Fish Hex Path Converter 🐟 - Converts Fish shell hex paths

📚 Project Management

Create Project Glossary 📚 - Creates a project glossary in Markdown

⏰ Special