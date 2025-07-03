StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Ray Boop

Port of Boop to Raycast. Run any Boop script on clipboard content.
Overview

Ray Boop

Port of Boop to Raycast

Select Text in an editor and run Ray Boop to select a text transform and paste directly back into your text document or Shift + Enter to copy to clipboard.

If no text is selected it will take the text from your clipboard instead and transform the text to your clipboard or Shift + Enter to paste in the active window.

Features

  • Smart Input Detection: Automatically detects selected text, falls back to clipboard
  • Context-Sensitive Actions: Different primary actions based on input source
  • Live Preview: See transformation results before applying (can be toggled in preferences)
  • Smart Suggestions: AI-powered script suggestions based on your content
  • Script Information: Enhanced feedback with info and error messages

Available Scripts

🔤 Text Case Operations

  • Camel Case 🐫 - convertsYourTextToCamelCase
  • Kebab Case 🔗 - converts-your-text-to-kebab-case
  • Snake Case 🐍 - converts_your_text_to_snake_case
  • Start Case 🎯 - Converts Your Text To Start Case
  • Sponge Case 🧽 - cOnVeRtS yOuR tExT tO sPoNgE cAsE
  • Uppercase ⬆️ - CONVERTS YOUR TEXT TO UPPERCASE
  • Lowercase ⬇️ - converts your text to lowercase
  • Toggle Camel/Hyphen 🔄 - Toggles between camelCase and hyphen-case

🔒 Encoding/Decoding

  • Base64 Encode 🔒 - Encodes your text to Base64
  • Base64 Decode 🔓 - Decodes your text from Base64
  • URL Encode 🌐 - Encodes your text for URLs
  • URL Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL encoded text
  • HTML Encode 📝 - Encodes HTML entities
  • HTML Decode 📝 - Decodes HTML entities
  • HTML Encode All 📝 - Encodes all characters as HTML entities
  • URL Entities Encode 🌐 - Encodes URL entities
  • URL Entities Decode 🌐 - Decodes URL entities

🔐 Hash/Crypto

  • MD5 Checksum 🔐 - Computes the MD5 checksum of your text
  • SHA1 Checksum 🔑 - Computes the SHA1 checksum of your text
  • SHA256 Checksum 🛡️ - Computes the SHA256 checksum of your text
  • SHA512 Checksum 🔒 - Computes the SHA512 checksum of your text
  • ROT13 🔄 - Applies ROT13 cipher to your text
  • JWT Decode 🗝️ - Decodes JSON Web Tokens

✨ Formatting

  • Format JSON ✨ - Cleans and formats JSON documents
  • Format XML 📄 - Formats XML documents
  • Format CSS 🎨 - Formats CSS stylesheets
  • Format SQL 🗄️ - Formats SQL queries
  • Minify JSON 📦 - Minifies JSON by removing whitespace
  • Minify XML 📦 - Minifies XML by removing whitespace
  • Minify CSS 📦 - Minifies CSS by removing whitespace
  • Minify SQL 📦 - Minifies SQL by removing whitespace

🔄 Data Conversion

  • JSON to YAML 🔄 - Converts JSON to YAML format
  • YAML to JSON 🔄 - Converts YAML to JSON format
  • JSON to CSV 📊 - Converts JSON to CSV format
  • CSV to JSON 📊 - Converts CSV to JSON format
  • CSV to JSON (Headerless) 📊 - Converts headerless CSV to JSON
  • JSON to Query String 🌐 - Converts JSON to URL query string
  • Query String to JSON 🌐 - Converts URL query string to JSON
  • JS Object to JSON 📝 - Converts JavaScript object notation to JSON
  • JS to PHP 🔄 - Converts JavaScript arrays to PHP arrays
  • TSV to JSON 📊 - Converts Tab-Separated Values to JSON

💻 Number Systems

  • Binary to Decimal 💻 - Converts binary numbers to decimal
  • Decimal to Binary 💻 - Converts decimal numbers to binary
  • Decimal to Hex 🔢 - Converts decimal numbers to hexadecimal
  • Hex to Decimal 🔢 - Converts hexadecimal numbers to decimal
  • ASCII to Hex 🔤 - Converts ASCII text to hexadecimal
  • Hex to ASCII 🔤 - Converts hexadecimal to ASCII text
  • DIGI to ASCII 🔤 - Converts DIGI format to ASCII

🎨 Colors

  • Hex to RGB 🎨 - Converts hex colors to RGB
  • RGB to Hex 🎨 - Converts RGB colors to hex
  • Contrasting Color 🌈 - Finds contrasting color for given color

✂️ Text Processing

  • Add Slashes 💬 - Adds slashes before quotes
  • Remove Slashes 🚫 - Removes slashes before quotes
  • Trim ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning and end
  • Trim Start ✂️ - Removes whitespace from beginning
  • Trim End ✂️ - Removes whitespace from end
  • Collapse Whitespace 📦 - Collapses multiple whitespace into single spaces
  • Remove Accents 🔤 - Removes accents and diacritics from text
  • Replace Smart Quotes 💬 - Replaces smart quotes with regular quotes

📏 Line Operations

  • Join Lines 🔗 - Joins all lines into a single line
  • Join Lines with Comma 🔗 - Joins lines with comma separator
  • Join Lines with Space 🔗 - Joins lines with space separator
  • Reverse Lines 🔄 - Reverses the order of lines
  • Shuffle Lines 🎲 - Randomly shuffles the order of lines
  • Sort Lines 📊 - Sorts lines alphabetically
  • Natural Sort 📊 - Sorts lines using natural sorting
  • Remove Duplicates 🗑️ - Removes duplicate lines

📊 Statistics

  • Count Characters 🔢 - Counts the number of characters
  • Count Words 📝 - Counts the number of words
  • Count Lines 📏 - Counts the number of lines
  • Calculate Size 📐 - Calculates the size of text in bytes
  • Sum All Numbers ➕ - Sums all numbers found in text

🌍 Unicode

  • To Unicode 🌍 - Converts text to Unicode escape sequences
  • From Unicode 🌍 - Converts Unicode escape sequences to text

⚡ Utility

  • Reverse String 🔄 - Reverses the characters in text
  • Shuffle Characters 🎲 - Randomly shuffles characters
  • Lorem Ipsum 📄 - Generates Lorem Ipsum placeholder text
  • Generate Hashtag #️⃣ - Converts text to hashtag format
  • Markdown Quote 💬 - Formats text as Markdown blockquote
  • List to HTML 📋 - Converts text lines to HTML list
  • Convert to Markdown Table 📊 - Converts data to Markdown table

⏰ Date/Time

  • Date to Timestamp ⏰ - Converts date to Unix timestamp
  • Date to UTC 🌐 - Converts date to UTC format
  • Time to Seconds ⏱️ - Converts time format to seconds

⚡ Development

  • Eval JavaScript ⚡ - Evaluates JavaScript code

📱 Mobile Development

  • Android to iOS Strings 📱 - Converts Android strings to iOS format
  • iOS to Android Strings 📱 - Converts iOS strings to Android format

🛡️ Security

  • URL Defang 🛡️ - Defangs URLs for security analysis
  • URL Refang 🛡️ - Refangs defanged URLs

📦 Data Processing

  • PHP Unserialize 📦 - Unserializes PHP data
  • Sort JSON 🔤 - Sorts JSON object keys
  • Line Comparer 🔍 - Compares lines between texts

🗺️ Geospatial

  • WKB to WKT 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Binary to Well-Known Text
  • WKT to WKB 🗺️ - Converts Well-Known Text to Well-Known Binary

🐟 File/Path

  • Fish Hex Path Converter 🐟 - Converts Fish shell hex paths

📚 Project Management

  • Create Project Glossary 📚 - Creates a project glossary in Markdown

⏰ Special

  • Wadsworth Constant ⏰ - Applies Wadsworth constant to text
