DNS Quick Change

A Raycast extension to quickly switch between DNS presets, create custom DNS configurations, or reset to DHCP-provided DNS.

Features

Quick DNS Switching - Instantly switch between your saved DNS presets

- Instantly switch between your saved DNS presets DNS Presets - Create and manage multiple named DNS configurations

- Create and manage multiple named DNS configurations DHCP Reset - Quickly revert to automatic DHCP-assigned DNS

- Quickly revert to automatic DHCP-assigned DNS Network Details - View comprehensive network information including IP address, subnet, router, and MAC address

- View comprehensive network information including IP address, subnet, router, and MAC address Preset Descriptions - Add descriptions to presets to remember what each one does

Usage

Switch to a Preset

Open the extension Select a preset from the "DNS Presets" section Press Enter to apply it macOS will prompt for your password

Create a New Preset

Select "Add DNS Preset" in the Quick Actions section Enter a preset name (e.g., home , work , filtered ) Enter comma-separated DNS server IPs (e.g., 1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1 ) Optionally add a description (e.g., "Cloudflare - Fast & Privacy") Press Enter to save

Edit or Delete Presets

Press ⌘E to edit a preset

to edit a preset Press ⌃X to delete a preset

View Network Details

Select "Network Interface in Use" and press Enter to see full network information

Keyboard Shortcuts

Enter - Apply preset or view details

- Apply preset or view details ⌘R - Reset to DHCP

- Reset to DHCP ⌘E - Edit preset

- Edit preset ⌘N - Add new preset

- Add new preset ⌃X - Delete preset

How It Works

DNS presets are stored in ~/.dns_presets and applied using macOS's networksetup command with admin privileges.

Built-in Presets

Cloudflare - 1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1 - Fast, privacy-focused DNS

- - Fast, privacy-focused DNS Quad9 - 9.9.9.9, 149.112.112.112 - Blocks malware and phishing

- - Blocks malware and phishing OpenDNS - 208.67.222.222, 208.67.220.220 - Filtering and content control

Privacy

This extension does not collect or transmit any personal data. All DNS configuration changes are applied locally using macOS built-in tools.

Requirements