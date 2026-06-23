DNS Quick Change
A Raycast extension to quickly switch between DNS presets, create custom DNS configurations, or reset to DHCP-provided DNS.
Features
- Quick DNS Switching - Instantly switch between your saved DNS presets
- DNS Presets - Create and manage multiple named DNS configurations
- DHCP Reset - Quickly revert to automatic DHCP-assigned DNS
- Network Details - View comprehensive network information including IP address, subnet, router, and MAC address
- Preset Descriptions - Add descriptions to presets to remember what each one does
Usage
Switch to a Preset
- Open the extension
- Select a preset from the "DNS Presets" section
- Press Enter to apply it
- macOS will prompt for your password
Create a New Preset
- Select "Add DNS Preset" in the Quick Actions section
- Enter a preset name (e.g.,
home,
work,
filtered)
- Enter comma-separated DNS server IPs (e.g.,
1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1)
- Optionally add a description (e.g., "Cloudflare - Fast & Privacy")
- Press Enter to save
Edit or Delete Presets
- Press
⌘E to edit a preset
- Press
⌃X to delete a preset
View Network Details
- Select "Network Interface in Use" and press Enter to see full network information
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
Enter - Apply preset or view details
-
⌘R - Reset to DHCP
-
⌘E - Edit preset
-
⌘N - Add new preset
-
⌃X - Delete preset
How It Works
DNS presets are stored in
~/.dns_presets and applied using macOS's
networksetup command with admin privileges.
Built-in Presets
- Cloudflare -
1.1.1.1, 1.0.0.1 - Fast, privacy-focused DNS
- Quad9 -
9.9.9.9, 149.112.112.112 - Blocks malware and phishing
- OpenDNS -
208.67.222.222, 208.67.220.220 - Filtering and content control
Privacy
This extension does not collect or transmit any personal data. All DNS configuration changes are applied locally using macOS built-in tools.
Requirements
- macOS 12 or later
- Administrator password for DNS changes