Extension Icon

Table Converter

Convert tables from Clipboard to Markdown and vice versa.
AvatarNaser AlOwaimer
New
Install Extension
Overview

Universal Table Converter for Raycast

A powerful, all-in-one table conversion tool for Raycast. Convert between Markdown, JSON, CSV, HTML, and Excel (Tab-separated) formats with automatic format detection.

Features

  • Universal Conversion: Seamlessly convert between any supported format (e.g., HTML to CSV, JSON to Markdown, Markdown to Excel).
  • Auto-Detection: Automatically detects the format of the text in your clipboard upon opening the command.
  • JSON Support: Convert JSON arrays of objects directly into clean Markdown tables.
  • Excel Compatibility: Convert Markdown tables to Tab-separated values (TSV) for easy pasting into Excel or Google Sheets.
  • Nessus SYN Support: Specific parser for Nessus SYN scan results.
  • Smart Text Parsing: Intelligently detects columns in aligned whitespace text.
  • Local & Private: All processing happens locally on your machine. Your data never leaves your computer.

Usage

  1. Copy Table Data: Copy a table from a website, spreadsheet, code editor, or terminal.
  2. Open Universal Table Converter: Run the command in Raycast.
  3. Format Detection: The extension will automatically identify the input format.
  4. Choose Target: Select your desired output format (Markdown, CSV, JSON, HTML, or Excel).
  5. Paste: Use the "Paste to App" action to immediately insert the result into your active application.

Supported Formats

  • Markdown: Standard GitHub-flavored markdown tables.
  • JSON: Array of objects representing rows.
  • HTML: Standard <table> structures.
  • CSV: Comma-separated values.
  • Excel (TSV): Tab-separated values (the standard for clipboard pasting into spreadsheets).
  • Smart Text: Space-aligned text columns.

Credits

Based on the Table2MD web tool.

Publishing & Contributing

Verify Extension

Before publishing or submitting a PR, ensure the extension builds and passes linting:

npm run lint
npm run build

Publish to Store

To publish this extension to the Raycast Store:

  1. Ensure package.json has your correct Raycast username.
  2. Run npm run publish.
  3. Follow the CLI instructions to open a Pull Request to the raycast/extensions repository.

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to this project.

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer ToolsProductivityData
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
