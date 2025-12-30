Universal Table Converter for Raycast

A powerful, all-in-one table conversion tool for Raycast. Convert between Markdown, JSON, CSV, HTML, and Excel (Tab-separated) formats with automatic format detection.

Features

Universal Conversion: Seamlessly convert between any supported format (e.g., HTML to CSV, JSON to Markdown, Markdown to Excel).

Seamlessly convert between any supported format (e.g., HTML to CSV, JSON to Markdown, Markdown to Excel). Auto-Detection: Automatically detects the format of the text in your clipboard upon opening the command.

Automatically detects the format of the text in your clipboard upon opening the command. JSON Support: Convert JSON arrays of objects directly into clean Markdown tables.

Convert JSON arrays of objects directly into clean Markdown tables. Excel Compatibility: Convert Markdown tables to Tab-separated values (TSV) for easy pasting into Excel or Google Sheets.

Convert Markdown tables to Tab-separated values (TSV) for easy pasting into Excel or Google Sheets. Nessus SYN Support: Specific parser for Nessus SYN scan results.

Specific parser for Nessus SYN scan results. Smart Text Parsing: Intelligently detects columns in aligned whitespace text.

Intelligently detects columns in aligned whitespace text. Local & Private: All processing happens locally on your machine. Your data never leaves your computer.

Usage

Copy Table Data: Copy a table from a website, spreadsheet, code editor, or terminal. Open Universal Table Converter: Run the command in Raycast. Format Detection: The extension will automatically identify the input format. Choose Target: Select your desired output format (Markdown, CSV, JSON, HTML, or Excel). Paste: Use the "Paste to App" action to immediately insert the result into your active application.

Supported Formats

Markdown: Standard GitHub-flavored markdown tables.

Standard GitHub-flavored markdown tables. JSON: Array of objects representing rows.

Array of objects representing rows. HTML: Standard <table> structures.

Standard structures. CSV: Comma-separated values.

Comma-separated values. Excel (TSV): Tab-separated values (the standard for clipboard pasting into spreadsheets).

Tab-separated values (the standard for clipboard pasting into spreadsheets). Smart Text: Space-aligned text columns.

Credits

Based on the Table2MD web tool.

Publishing & Contributing

Verify Extension

Before publishing or submitting a PR, ensure the extension builds and passes linting:

npm run lint npm run build

Publish to Store

To publish this extension to the Raycast Store:

Ensure package.json has your correct Raycast username. Run npm run publish . Follow the CLI instructions to open a Pull Request to the raycast/extensions repository.

Contribute

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to this project.