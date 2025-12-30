Universal Table Converter for Raycast
A powerful, all-in-one table conversion tool for Raycast. Convert between Markdown, JSON, CSV, HTML, and Excel (Tab-separated) formats with automatic format detection.
Features
- Universal Conversion: Seamlessly convert between any supported format (e.g., HTML to CSV, JSON to Markdown, Markdown to Excel).
- Auto-Detection: Automatically detects the format of the text in your clipboard upon opening the command.
- JSON Support: Convert JSON arrays of objects directly into clean Markdown tables.
- Excel Compatibility: Convert Markdown tables to Tab-separated values (TSV) for easy pasting into Excel or Google Sheets.
- Nessus SYN Support: Specific parser for Nessus SYN scan results.
- Smart Text Parsing: Intelligently detects columns in aligned whitespace text.
- Local & Private: All processing happens locally on your machine. Your data never leaves your computer.
Usage
- Copy Table Data: Copy a table from a website, spreadsheet, code editor, or terminal.
- Open Universal Table Converter: Run the command in Raycast.
- Format Detection: The extension will automatically identify the input format.
- Choose Target: Select your desired output format (Markdown, CSV, JSON, HTML, or Excel).
- Paste: Use the "Paste to App" action to immediately insert the result into your active application.
Supported Formats
- Markdown: Standard GitHub-flavored markdown tables.
- JSON: Array of objects representing rows.
- HTML: Standard
<table> structures.
- CSV: Comma-separated values.
- Excel (TSV): Tab-separated values (the standard for clipboard pasting into spreadsheets).
- Smart Text: Space-aligned text columns.
Credits
Based on the Table2MD web tool.
Publishing & Contributing
Verify Extension
Before publishing or submitting a PR, ensure the extension builds and passes linting:
npm run lint
npm run build
Publish to Store
To publish this extension to the Raycast Store:
- Ensure
package.json has your correct Raycast username.
- Run
npm run publish.
- Follow the CLI instructions to open a Pull Request to the
raycast/extensions repository.
Contribute
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to this project.