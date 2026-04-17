A Raycast extension to check if your email or password has been exposed in a data breach, powered by Have I Been Pwned.
An API key is required for the Breached Account command. You can obtain one at haveibeenpwned.com/API/Key.
Once you have your key, add it in the extension preferences (
⌘ ,).
The Pwned Password command does not require an API key — it uses the free Pwned Passwords API with a k-anonymity model, meaning only the first 5 characters of your password's SHA-1 hash are ever sent, and your plaintext password never leaves your device.