Have I Been Pwned

A Raycast extension to check if your email or password has been exposed in a data breach, powered by Have I Been Pwned.

Features

Check if an email address has appeared in any known data breach with the "Breached Account" command

Check if a password has been exposed using privacy-safe k-anonymity (your password is never sent to any server) with the "Pwned Password" command

Keep a history of your lookups

API Key

An API key is required for the Breached Account command. You can obtain one at haveibeenpwned.com/API/Key.

Once you have your key, add it in the extension preferences ( ⌘ , ).

The Pwned Password command does not require an API key — it uses the free Pwned Passwords API with a k-anonymity model, meaning only the first 5 characters of your password's SHA-1 hash are ever sent, and your plaintext password never leaves your device.