tex2typst

tex2typst lets you convert between TeX and Typst with a single Raycast action.

Features

Convert TeX to Typst (reads TeX from the clipboard, converts it to Typst, and replaces the clipboard content)

Convert Typst to TeX (reads Typst from the clipboard, converts it to TeX, and replaces the clipboard content)

Show success or failure notifications via Raycast toast

The conversion logic relies on the tex2typst library.

Usage

Copy the text you want to convert to the clipboard. To convert TeX to Typst: copy the TeX text and run “Convert TeX to Typst”.

To convert Typst to TeX: copy the Typst text and run “Convert Typst to TeX”. After the command runs, the converted result overwrites the clipboard content. Raycast toast notifications indicate whether the conversion succeeded or failed.

Notes:

The extension runs in no-view mode, so no UI is rendered other than toast notifications.

Commands

Convert TeX to Typst ( convert-tex-to-typst )

) Convert Typst to TeX ( convert-typst-to-tex )

Development

Install dependencies and start the development server:

npm install npm run dev

Build:

npm run build

Lint:

npm run lint npm run fix-lint

Publish to the Raycast Store:

npm run publish

License

Apache License 2.0