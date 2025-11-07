StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Tex2Typst

Convert TeX to Typst and vice versa
Avatarnac-39
New
Install Extension
Overview

tex2typst

tex2typst lets you convert between TeX and Typst with a single Raycast action.

Features

  • Convert TeX to Typst (reads TeX from the clipboard, converts it to Typst, and replaces the clipboard content)
  • Convert Typst to TeX (reads Typst from the clipboard, converts it to TeX, and replaces the clipboard content)
  • Show success or failure notifications via Raycast toast

The conversion logic relies on the tex2typst library.

Usage

  1. Copy the text you want to convert to the clipboard.
    • To convert TeX to Typst: copy the TeX text and run “Convert TeX to Typst”.
    • To convert Typst to TeX: copy the Typst text and run “Convert Typst to TeX”.
  2. After the command runs, the converted result overwrites the clipboard content.
  3. Raycast toast notifications indicate whether the conversion succeeded or failed.

Notes:

  • The extension runs in no-view mode, so no UI is rendered other than toast notifications.

Commands

  • Convert TeX to Typst (convert-tex-to-typst)
  • Convert Typst to TeX (convert-typst-to-tex)

Development

Install dependencies and start the development server:

npm install
npm run dev

Build:

npm run build

Lint:

npm run lint
npm run fix-lint

Publish to the Raycast Store:

npm run publish

License

Apache License 2.0

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Text Shortcuts logo

Text Shortcuts

Use Text Shortcuts to handle text from the selection or clipboard

YouTube logo

YouTube

Search Videos, Channels, and more

Apple Devices logo

Apple Devices

Quickly look up Apple Devices and control Simulators

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.