tex2typst
tex2typst lets you convert between TeX and Typst with a single Raycast action.
Features
- Convert TeX to Typst (reads TeX from the clipboard, converts it to Typst, and replaces the clipboard content)
- Convert Typst to TeX (reads Typst from the clipboard, converts it to TeX, and replaces the clipboard content)
- Show success or failure notifications via Raycast toast
The conversion logic relies on the
tex2typst library.
Usage
- Copy the text you want to convert to the clipboard.
- To convert TeX to Typst: copy the TeX text and run “Convert TeX to Typst”.
- To convert Typst to TeX: copy the Typst text and run “Convert Typst to TeX”.
- After the command runs, the converted result overwrites the clipboard content.
- Raycast toast notifications indicate whether the conversion succeeded or failed.
Notes:
- The extension runs in
no-view mode, so no UI is rendered other than toast notifications.
Commands
- Convert TeX to Typst (
convert-tex-to-typst)
- Convert Typst to TeX (
convert-typst-to-tex)
Development
Install dependencies and start the development server:
npm install
npm run dev
Build:
npm run build
Lint:
npm run lint
npm run fix-lint
Publish to the Raycast Store:
npm run publish
License
Apache License 2.0