Manage Cold Turkey Blocker without leaving Raycast. Search your blocks, start or stop them, create new blocks, add websites and exceptions, configure locks, and control supported breaks from one command.
The extension uses Cold Turkey's command-line interface. Its executable is detected at the standard install location:
/Applications/Cold Turkey Blocker.app/Contents/MacOS/Cold Turkey Blocker
C:\Program Files\Cold Turkey\Cold Turkey Blocker.exe
If Cold Turkey is installed elsewhere, open the extension's preferences in Raycast and update Cold Turkey Executable.
On Windows, exit the Cold Turkey desktop interface from its system-tray icon before using the extension. The CLI may time out while the interface is running.
Enter to start or stop it. If stopping requires a password, the password form opens automatically.
⌘ K on macOS) for additional options, including:
⌘ N to create a Website & App block or Device block.
⌘ R to refresh block statuses.
Device blocks can trigger lock-screen, sign-out, or shutdown behavior configured in Cold Turkey. The extension asks for confirmation before potentially locking actions by default; this can be changed in its preferences.
If a block has an unknown status, refresh it or choose CLI Diagnostics from the action panel. Also check that Cold Turkey Executable points to the installed application and, on Windows, that the Cold Turkey interface has been exited from the system tray.