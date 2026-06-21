Cold Turkey Blocker

Manage Cold Turkey Blocker without leaving Raycast. Search your blocks, start or stop them, create new blocks, add websites and exceptions, configure locks, and control supported breaks from one command.

Prerequisites

Raycast on macOS or Windows

Cold Turkey Blocker installed on the same computer

At least one block configured in Cold Turkey, or permission to create one from the extension

The extension uses Cold Turkey's command-line interface. Its executable is detected at the standard install location:

macOS: /Applications/Cold Turkey Blocker.app/Contents/MacOS/Cold Turkey Blocker

Windows: C:\Program Files\Cold Turkey\Cold Turkey Blocker.exe

If Cold Turkey is installed elsewhere, open the extension's preferences in Raycast and update Cold Turkey Executable.

On Windows, exit the Cold Turkey desktop interface from its system-tray icon before using the extension. The CLI may time out while the interface is running.

Usage

Open Raycast and run Manage Cold Turkey. Search for a block by name, status, or type. Select a block and press Enter to start or stop it. If stopping requires a password, the password form opens automatically. Open Actions ( ⌘ K on macOS) for additional options, including: Start with saved settings or a timed, password, or random-text lock

Add websites or exceptions

Start or stop a supported break

Open Cold Turkey Press ⌘ N to create a Website & App block or Device block. Press ⌘ R to refresh block statuses.

Device blocks can trigger lock-screen, sign-out, or shutdown behavior configured in Cold Turkey. The extension asks for confirmation before potentially locking actions by default; this can be changed in its preferences.

Limitations

Cold Turkey's CLI reports whether a block is enabled or disabled, but not its lock type, remaining lock time, or break status.

Applications cannot be added to Website & App blocks through the CLI; add them in Cold Turkey itself.

Passwords are not stored by the extension. They are passed directly to the local Cold Turkey process when a command runs.

Troubleshooting

If a block has an unknown status, refresh it or choose CLI Diagnostics from the action panel. Also check that Cold Turkey Executable points to the installed application and, on Windows, that the Cold Turkey interface has been exited from the system tray.