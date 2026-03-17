QuickLinker

Resolve your QuickLinker shortcuts directly from Raycast. Open any shortcut instantly or search and browse your full list.

Setup

You need a free QuickLinker account at quicklinker.app.

Magic Key (required for Quick Open)

Log in to your QuickLinker dashboard Go to Settings > Advanced Copy your Magic Key Paste it into this extension's preferences

API Token (required for Search Shortcuts)

In your dashboard, go to Settings > Advanced Enable API Access Copy the generated API Token Paste it into this extension's preferences

Commands

Quick Open Shortcut

A no-view command for maximum speed. Type a shortcut name and it opens immediately in your browser via QuickLinker's redirect.

Tip: Set gl as an alias for this command (right-click the command > Configure Command) for even faster access.

Search Shortcuts

Browse and search all your shortcuts with Raycast's fuzzy filtering. Results are cached locally for 5 minutes so repeated searches are instant.

Actions:

Enter — Open URL in browser

— Open URL in browser Cmd+Shift+C — Copy URL

— Copy URL Cmd+Shift+N — Copy shortcut name

— Copy shortcut name Cmd+R — Refresh shortcuts from server

Preferences