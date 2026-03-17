Resolve your QuickLinker shortcuts directly from Raycast. Open any shortcut instantly or search and browse your full list.
You need a free QuickLinker account at quicklinker.app.
A no-view command for maximum speed. Type a shortcut name and it opens immediately in your browser via QuickLinker's redirect.
Tip: Set
gl as an alias for this command (right-click the command > Configure Command) for even faster access.
Browse and search all your shortcuts with Raycast's fuzzy filtering. Results are cached locally for 5 minutes so repeated searches are instant.
Actions:
|Preference
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Magic Key
|Password
|Yes
|Your QuickLinker magic key (
ql_...) from Dashboard > Settings > Advanced
|API Token
|Password
|No
|Your QuickLinker API token (
qlapi_...) from Dashboard > Settings > Advanced > Enable API Access