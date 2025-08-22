A simple yet efficient Raycast extension that streamlines your note creation workflow in Typora (or any markdown editor).
Inspired by Obsidian's folder-notes, this tool automates the repetitive and error-prone steps of note initialization — without relying on plugins.
🗂️ Configurable Root Folder
Define a root directory where all your notes will be stored. Keeps your workspace tidy and consistent.
📄 Note Folder + Markdown File in One Click
Creates a new folder (named after your note) and initializes a markdown file inside — either with the same name or a default
index.md.
🧩 Template Support (optional)
Choose from your own markdown templates when creating a new note. Helps you standardize structure and save time.
🧹 Easy Cleanup
Since each note and its resources are stored in a dedicated folder, deleting a note is as simple as deleting the folder — no leftover assets to track down.
Your notes will follow this structure:
notes-root/
├── My New Note/
│ ├── My New Note.md # or index.md
│ └── image.png
├── Another Note/
│ ├── Another Note.md
│ └── diagram.svg
You can optionally configure:
My New Note.md)
index.md (perfect for Hugo-style content organization)
Create Note
You can configure the following in the extension's settings:
index.md or match folder name
Typora is an excellent markdown editor but lacks plugin support. This Raycast extension fills that gap by handling the file/folder boilerplate for you — letting you focus on writing.
Having a fixed template directory ensures that all your note templates are always in a predictable place, making it easier for the extension to manage, find, and use your templates reliably. This also avoids confusion and potential errors caused by moving or renaming the template folder.
assets/) automatically
This tool was built to solve a real-world workflow issue. If you have ideas, feature requests, or want to contribute — feel free to open an issue or pull request!
