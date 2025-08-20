Search your WHMCS Clients and quickly access the client's profile, billable items, and more.
This extension works by building a local copy of the Clients profiles you have setup in your WHMCS instance. In order to retrieve your clients via the WHMCS API, you'll need to provide:
Before you create your API Identifier and Secret, you'll want to ensure you have an API Role setup that includes the
GetClients API Action. Next, create your API Identifier and Secret in System Settings > API & Security > API Credentials.
WHMCS is a web hosting automation software used by web hosts for client billing, hosting automation, and support ticketing. This extension greatly simplifies the day-to-day tasks of working with clients in your WHMCS.