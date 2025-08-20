StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
WHMCS Client Search

Search your WHMCS Clients and quickly access the client's profile, billable entries, and more.
AvatarMichael Wender
Overview

Search your WHMCS Clients and quickly access the client's profile, billable items, and more.

Required Configuration Parameters

This extension works by building a local copy of the Clients profiles you have setup in your WHMCS instance. In order to retrieve your clients via the WHMCS API, you'll need to provide:

Setting up your WHMCS API Credentials

Before you create your API Identifier and Secret, you'll want to ensure you have an API Role setup that includes the GetClients API Action. Next, create your API Identifier and Secret in System Settings > API & Security > API Credentials.

About This Extension

WHMCS is a web hosting automation software used by web hosts for client billing, hosting automation, and support ticketing. This extension greatly simplifies the day-to-day tasks of working with clients in your WHMCS.

  macOS
Productivity
