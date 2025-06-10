StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

CometAPI

AI-powered text processing tools using CometAPI. Summarize, translate, rephrase, proofread text with advanced language models.
AvatarJeremy Mack
New
Install Extension
Overview

CometAPI for Raycast

Transform your text with AI-powered tools directly in Raycast. Summarize, translate, rephrase, and proofread text using CometAPI's advanced language models.

Features

Summarize - Turn long text into concise summaries
🌍 Translate - Smart translation with auto language detection
✍️ Rephrase - Improve text clarity and flow
📝 Proofread - Fix grammar, spelling, and punctuation
💬 Ask AI - Get quick answers to any question
🔧 Custom API - Make custom requests to CometAPI
📋 List Models - Browse available AI models

Quick Start

  1. Install the extension from Raycast Store
  2. Get your API key from CometAPI Console
  3. Configure in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → CometAPI
  4. Select text and run any command to get started!

Smart Translation

The translate command automatically detects language pairs:

  • English ↔ Chinese (default)
  • Other languages → English
  • Manual override available for any target language

Configure your preferred language pair in preferences.

Per-Command Customization

Every command can be customized:

  • System Prompts - Tailor AI behavior for your needs
  • Model Override - Use specific models for different tasks
  • Language Settings - Set your preferred translation languages

Supported Models

  • GPT Series: gpt-5-mini, gpt-5, chatgpt-4o-latest
  • Claude Series: claude-opus-4-1, claude-sonnet-4
  • Gemini Series: gemini-2.5-pro, gemini-2.5-flash
  • DeepSeek Series: deepseek-v3.1, deepseek-chat
  • Qwen Series: qwen3-30b-a3b, qwen3-coder-plus

Links

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Ollama AI logo

Ollama AI

Perform Local Inference with Ollama

Google Translate logo

Google Translate

Simple translation using Google Translate

Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.