CometAPI for Raycast

Transform your text with AI-powered tools directly in Raycast. Summarize, translate, rephrase, and proofread text using CometAPI's advanced language models.

Features

✨ Summarize - Turn long text into concise summaries

🌍 Translate - Smart translation with auto language detection

✍️ Rephrase - Improve text clarity and flow

📝 Proofread - Fix grammar, spelling, and punctuation

💬 Ask AI - Get quick answers to any question

🔧 Custom API - Make custom requests to CometAPI

📋 List Models - Browse available AI models

Quick Start

Install the extension from Raycast Store Get your API key from CometAPI Console Configure in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → CometAPI Select text and run any command to get started!

Smart Translation

The translate command automatically detects language pairs:

English ↔ Chinese (default)

(default) Other languages → English

Manual override available for any target language

Configure your preferred language pair in preferences.

Per-Command Customization

Every command can be customized:

System Prompts - Tailor AI behavior for your needs

- Tailor AI behavior for your needs Model Override - Use specific models for different tasks

- Use specific models for different tasks Language Settings - Set your preferred translation languages

Supported Models

GPT Series : gpt-5-mini, gpt-5, chatgpt-4o-latest

: gpt-5-mini, gpt-5, chatgpt-4o-latest Claude Series : claude-opus-4-1, claude-sonnet-4

: claude-opus-4-1, claude-sonnet-4 Gemini Series : gemini-2.5-pro, gemini-2.5-flash

: gemini-2.5-pro, gemini-2.5-flash DeepSeek Series : deepseek-v3.1, deepseek-chat

: deepseek-v3.1, deepseek-chat Qwen Series: qwen3-30b-a3b, qwen3-coder-plus

Links