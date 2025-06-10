CometAPI for Raycast
Transform your text with AI-powered tools directly in Raycast. Summarize, translate, rephrase, and proofread text using CometAPI's advanced language models.
Features
✨ Summarize - Turn long text into concise summaries
🌍 Translate - Smart translation with auto language detection
✍️ Rephrase - Improve text clarity and flow
📝 Proofread - Fix grammar, spelling, and punctuation
💬 Ask AI - Get quick answers to any question
🔧 Custom API - Make custom requests to CometAPI
📋 List Models - Browse available AI models
Quick Start
- Install the extension from Raycast Store
- Get your API key from CometAPI Console
- Configure in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → CometAPI
- Select text and run any command to get started!
Smart Translation
The translate command automatically detects language pairs:
- English ↔ Chinese (default)
- Other languages → English
- Manual override available for any target language
Configure your preferred language pair in preferences.
Per-Command Customization
Every command can be customized:
- System Prompts - Tailor AI behavior for your needs
- Model Override - Use specific models for different tasks
- Language Settings - Set your preferred translation languages
Supported Models
- GPT Series: gpt-5-mini, gpt-5, chatgpt-4o-latest
- Claude Series: claude-opus-4-1, claude-sonnet-4
- Gemini Series: gemini-2.5-pro, gemini-2.5-flash
- DeepSeek Series: deepseek-v3.1, deepseek-chat
- Qwen Series: qwen3-30b-a3b, qwen3-coder-plus
Links