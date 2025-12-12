StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Windows Default Wallpapers

Easily change between the default Windows wallpapers without changing full themes
AvatarMuhammadrizo Yusufov
Overview

A Raycast extension that lets you set the default wallpapers from Windows 11

This extension fixes the inconvenience of not being able to choose any of the default wallpapers from the Settings app in Windows 11, the Background section only shows the last 5 applied wallpapers, if you want to select any wallpaper, Windows forces you to switch the whole theme, even then it's only a slideshow mode. You could find the folder in the C drive they're all stored in but that's inconvenient. This is what this extension aims to fix :)

This extension is made by Muhammadrizo and uses the official Windows wallpapers extracted from a standard Windows 11 installation.

Commands

Browse Wallpapers

This command lets you browse the default wallpapers, and then you can press Enter to set the selected one as your desktop wallpaper, you can also copy the wallpaper or preview it before applying.

Issues

If any issues persist, feel free to contact me.

Compatibility
  • Windows
Categories
SystemMediaOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
