Bird

View your X/Twitter bookmarks and likes in Raycast using the bird CLI.

Prerequisites

1. Install bird CLI

Using npm (recommended):

npm install -g @steipete/bird

Using Homebrew:

brew install steipete/tap/bird

2. Authenticate

Run this command to authenticate with your X/Twitter account:

bird whoami

3. Find your bird path

Run this in your terminal:

which bird

Copy the output (e.g., /opt/homebrew/bin/bird or /Users/you/.nvm/versions/node/v20.0.0/bin/bird ).

If the extension doesn't work with the default path, paste this path into the Bird CLI Path preference in Raycast.

Commands

View Bookmarks - Display your bookmarked tweets

- Display your bookmarked tweets View Likes - Display your liked tweets

Preferences

Preference Description Bird CLI Path Full path to bird binary. Default: /opt/homebrew/bin/bird (Apple Silicon) or /usr/local/bin/bird (Intel) Default Count Number of tweets to fetch (default: 20)

Troubleshooting

"command not found" error:

Run which bird in your terminal Copy the full path Open Raycast preferences for this extension Paste the path into "Bird CLI Path"