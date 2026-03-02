View your X/Twitter bookmarks and likes in Raycast using the bird CLI.
Using npm (recommended):
npm install -g @steipete/bird
Using Homebrew:
brew install steipete/tap/bird
Run this command to authenticate with your X/Twitter account:
bird whoami
Run this in your terminal:
which bird
Copy the output (e.g.,
/opt/homebrew/bin/bird or
/Users/you/.nvm/versions/node/v20.0.0/bin/bird).
If the extension doesn't work with the default path, paste this path into the Bird CLI Path preference in Raycast.
|Preference
|Description
|Bird CLI Path
|Full path to bird binary. Default:
/opt/homebrew/bin/bird (Apple Silicon) or
/usr/local/bin/bird (Intel)
|Default Count
|Number of tweets to fetch (default: 20)
"command not found" error:
which bird in your terminal
Windows users:
Run
where bird instead of
which bird to find the path.