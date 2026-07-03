MEMO to flomo is a Raycast extension for quickly sending notes to flomo.
Open Raycast, write a memo, add tags if needed, and send it directly to your flomo account.
Before using the extension, add your flomo MEMO API URL.
MEMO API URL.
After setup, the extension is ready to send memos to flomo.
Send MEMO to flomo in Raycast.
MEMO field.
Tag if needed. Separate multiple tags with spaces.
Command + Enter to send.
Tags can be typed with or without
#. The extension will format them for flomo automatically.
These inputs are equivalent:
reading work
#reading #work
reading #work
They will be sent as:
#reading #work
Recently used tags appear in
Quick Tags, so you can select them again next time. To remove saved tag history, choose
Clear Tag History from the action panel.