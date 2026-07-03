MEMO to flomo

MEMO to flomo is a Raycast extension for quickly sending notes to flomo.

Open Raycast, write a memo, add tags if needed, and send it directly to your flomo account.

What It Does

Send quick memos to flomo from Raycast.

Write memos with Markdown formatting.

Add flomo tags before sending.

Reuse recently used tags from tag history.

Screenshots

Setup

Before using the extension, add your flomo MEMO API URL.

Open flomo settings and find your MEMO API URL. See the official flomo API guide for details. Open this extension's preferences in Raycast. Paste the URL into MEMO API URL .

After setup, the extension is ready to send memos to flomo.

How to Use

Open Send MEMO to flomo in Raycast. Write your memo in the MEMO field. Add tags in Tag if needed. Separate multiple tags with spaces. Press Command + Enter to send.

Tags

Tags can be typed with or without # . The extension will format them for flomo automatically.

These inputs are equivalent:

reading work #reading #work reading #work

They will be sent as:

#reading #work