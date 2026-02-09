A "Bring Your Own Key" Raycast extension for AI chat. Currently supports MiniMax M2.1 with streaming responses.
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/MonforteGG/raycast-minimax
cd raycast-minimax
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
Open Raycast → Search for "AI Chat" →
Cmd + , to open preferences:
|Preference
|Type
|Description
|MiniMax API Key
|password
|Your MiniMax API key (required)
|Model
|dropdown
|MiniMax-M2.1 (recommended) or MiniMax-M2
|System Prompt
|text
|Custom system prompt (optional)
|Temperature
|dropdown
|0.3 / 0.7 / 1.0 / 1.5
|Max Tokens
|dropdown
|1024 / 2048 / 4096 / 8192
|Stream Responses
|checkbox
|Enable streaming (default: true)
|Concise Mode
|checkbox
|Brief 2-3 sentence answers unless more detail requested (default: true)
Conversational chat with integrated history.
Cmd + N: New conversation
Cmd + Backspace: Delete conversation
Cmd + C: Copy conversation
Quick question with streaming response.
raycast-minimax/
├── package.json # Raycast manifest
├── tsconfig.json
├── assets/
│ └── icon.png
├── src/
│ ├── ask-ai.tsx # Command: quick question
│ ├── ai-chat.tsx # Command: chat with history
│ ├── providers/
│ │ ├── base.ts # Provider interface
│ │ └── minimax.ts # MiniMax M2.1 implementation
│ ├── hooks/
│ │ ├── useChat.ts # Main chat hook
│ │ └── useChatStore.ts # Chat state management
│ ├── components/
│ │ ├── ChatView.tsx # Chat view
│ │ └── QuickAIResult.tsx # Quick response view
│ └── utils/
│ ├── storage.ts # LocalStorage persistence
│ └── errors.ts # Error handling
Endpoint:
https://api.minimax.io/v1/chat/completions
Models:
MiniMax-M2.1: Recommended model, optimized for chat
MiniMax-M2: 200k context window for longer conversations
The provider automatically filters
<think>...</think> content generated during the model's internal reasoning.
# Development with hot-reload
npm run dev
# Build
npm run build
# Lint
npm run lint
# Fix lint
npm run fix-lint
@raycast/api: ^1.93.0
@raycast/utils: ^1.19.0
MIT - see LICENSE for details.