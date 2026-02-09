MiniMax - Raycast Extension

A "Bring Your Own Key" Raycast extension for AI chat. Currently supports MiniMax M2.1 with streaming responses.

Features

Conversational chat with persistent history

with persistent history Streaming responses in real-time

in real-time Quick question (Ask AI) for simple queries

(Ask AI) for simple queries Conversation history integrated in the main view

integrated in the main view Automatic filtering of model "thinking" content

of model "thinking" content Concise Mode for brief, focused responses

Installation

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/MonforteGG/raycast-minimax cd raycast-minimax # Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev

Configuration

Open Raycast → Search for "AI Chat" → Cmd + , to open preferences:

Preference Type Description MiniMax API Key password Your MiniMax API key (required) Model dropdown MiniMax-M2.1 (recommended) or MiniMax-M2 System Prompt text Custom system prompt (optional) Temperature dropdown 0.3 / 0.7 / 1.0 / 1.5 Max Tokens dropdown 1024 / 2048 / 4096 / 8192 Stream Responses checkbox Enable streaming (default: true) Concise Mode checkbox Brief 2-3 sentence answers unless more detail requested (default: true)

Getting a MiniMax API Key

Visit MiniMax Platform Create an account or sign in Navigate to API Keys section Generate a new API key Copy and paste it into the extension preferences

Commands

AI Chat

Conversational chat with integrated history.

Top bar : Type your message

: Type your message Enter : Send the message

: Send the message Left panel : New Chat + conversation history

: New Chat + conversation history Right panel : Current conversation

: Current conversation Cmd + N : New conversation

: New conversation Cmd + Backspace : Delete conversation

: Delete conversation Cmd + C : Copy conversation

Ask AI

Quick question with streaming response.

Type your question in the form

See the response in real-time

Actions: Copy, Paste, Continue in Chat

Project Structure

raycast-minimax/ ├── package.json # Raycast manifest ├── tsconfig.json ├── assets/ │ └── icon.png ├── src/ │ ├── ask-ai.tsx # Command: quick question │ ├── ai-chat.tsx # Command: chat with history │ ├── providers/ │ │ ├── base.ts # Provider interface │ │ └── minimax.ts # MiniMax M2.1 implementation │ ├── hooks/ │ │ ├── useChat.ts # Main chat hook │ │ └── useChatStore.ts # Chat state management │ ├── components/ │ │ ├── ChatView.tsx # Chat view │ │ └── QuickAIResult.tsx # Quick response view │ └── utils/ │ ├── storage.ts # LocalStorage persistence │ └── errors.ts # Error handling

MiniMax M2.1 API

Endpoint: https://api.minimax.io/v1/chat/completions

Models:

MiniMax-M2.1 : Recommended model, optimized for chat

: Recommended model, optimized for chat MiniMax-M2 : 200k context window for longer conversations

The provider automatically filters <think>...</think> content generated during the model's internal reasoning.

Error Handling

401 : Invalid API key → Opens preferences automatically

: Invalid API key → Opens preferences automatically 429 : Rate limit → Wait message

: Rate limit → Wait message 500+: Server error → Retry message

Development

# Development with hot-reload npm run dev # Build npm run build # Lint npm run lint # Fix lint npm run fix-lint

Dependencies

@raycast/api : ^1.93.0

: ^1.93.0 @raycast/utils : ^1.19.0

License

MIT - see LICENSE for details.