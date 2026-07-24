Search your local coding-agent sessions from Raycast — across Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, Pi, OMP, Amp, Droid, OpenCode, and custom JSONL sources. Nothing leaves your machine.
This extension is a thin UI over the Threadlens CLI; it does not index, parse, or rank sessions itself.
Install the Threadlens CLI:
uv tool install threadlens # recommended; installs a managed Python if needed
# or:
pipx install threadlens
The extension looks for
threadlens on your
PATH (including
~/.local/bin,
/opt/homebrew/bin, and
/usr/local/bin). If it's installed elsewhere, set the full path in the Threadlens Command preference.
Optional preferences:
Open Search Agent Sessions and start typing (at least 2 characters). Results show the session title, working directory, agent, and date. Press Enter on a result to open details with snippets, metadata, and copy/open actions.
Under the hood it calls:
threadlens search "<query>" --json --no-bootstrap
threadlens brief "<result_id>" --json