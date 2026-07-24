Threadlens

Search your local coding-agent sessions from Raycast — across Codex, Claude Code, Cursor, Pi, OMP, Amp, Droid, OpenCode, and custom JSONL sources. Nothing leaves your machine.

This extension is a thin UI over the Threadlens CLI; it does not index, parse, or rank sessions itself.

Requirements

Install the Threadlens CLI:

uv tool install threadlens # recommended; installs a managed Python if needed # or: pipx install threadlens

The extension looks for threadlens on your PATH (including ~/.local/bin , /opt/homebrew/bin , and /usr/local/bin ). If it's installed elsewhere, set the full path in the Threadlens Command preference.

Optional preferences:

Threadlens Args — extra CLI args inserted before the subcommand

— extra CLI args inserted before the subcommand Working Directory — cwd used when spawning Threadlens

Usage

Open Search Agent Sessions and start typing (at least 2 characters). Results show the session title, working directory, agent, and date. Press Enter on a result to open details with snippets, metadata, and copy/open actions.

Under the hood it calls: