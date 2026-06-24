Manglish Keyboard

A Raycast extension to type Malayalam using English phonetics (Manglish). Just type the way you speak and get accurate Malayalam Unicode script instantly, no Malayalam keyboard needed.

Features

Manglish → Malayalam — Type phonetically in English and get Malayalam script in real time

— Type phonetically in English and get Malayalam script in real time Copy or Paste — Copy the output to clipboard or paste it directly into any active app

— Copy the output to clipboard or paste it directly into any active app History — Browse your recent transliterations

Commands

Command Description Type in Manglish Main transliterator — type English phonetics, get Malayalam Transliteration History Browse and copy recent transliterations

How to Use

Open Raycast and search for "Type in Manglish" Start typing in English phonetics The Malayalam output appears instantly Press ↵ to copy to clipboard, or ⌘↵ to paste directly into your active app

Examples

You type You get Meaning namaskaram നമസ്കാരം Hello / Greetings nanni നന്നി Thank you enthu vishesham എന്തു വിശേഷം What's up? keralam കേരളം Kerala malayalam മലയാളം Malayalam amma അമ്മ Mother vellam വെള്ളം Water mazha മഴ Rain snehം സ്നേഹം Love

Transliteration Engine

This extension uses the Google Input Tools API for transliteration — the same engine that powers Google's Malayalam typing tools used by millions of Malayalis worldwide. It understands natural, casual Manglish the way people actually type in chats and messages, without requiring any special notation.

Tips

Type the word fully before the result appears — there is a short delay while the result is fetched

If the output isn't what you expected, try an alternate spelling (e.g. sneham instead of snehm )

instead of ) Your last 20 transliterations are saved in History for quick reuse

Requirements

macOS

Raycast

Internet connection (required for transliteration)

Author

Made with ❤️ by Mohammed Sherin