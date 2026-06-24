A Raycast extension to type Malayalam using English phonetics (Manglish). Just type the way you speak and get accurate Malayalam Unicode script instantly, no Malayalam keyboard needed.
|Command
|Description
Type in Manglish
|Main transliterator — type English phonetics, get Malayalam
Transliteration History
|Browse and copy recent transliterations
↵ to copy to clipboard, or
⌘↵ to paste directly into your active app
|You type
|You get
|Meaning
namaskaram
|നമസ്കാരം
|Hello / Greetings
nanni
|നന്നി
|Thank you
enthu vishesham
|എന്തു വിശേഷം
|What's up?
keralam
|കേരളം
|Kerala
malayalam
|മലയാളം
|Malayalam
amma
|അമ്മ
|Mother
vellam
|വെള്ളം
|Water
mazha
|മഴ
|Rain
snehം
|സ്നേഹം
|Love
This extension uses the Google Input Tools API for transliteration — the same engine that powers Google's Malayalam typing tools used by millions of Malayalis worldwide. It understands natural, casual Manglish the way people actually type in chats and messages, without requiring any special notation.
sneham instead of
snehm)
Made with ❤️ by Mohammed Sherin