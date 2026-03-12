TabStash

Search, browse, and capture bookmarks from your TabStash stash without leaving Raycast.

Commands

Search Bookmarks

Full-text search across your entire stash. Results stream in as you type — powered by the same server-side search as the web app.

Recent Bookmarks

Browse your most recently saved bookmarks with sorting options: newest, most saved, last visited, or alphabetical. Use Raycast's built-in filtering to narrow results by title or hostname.

Capture Current Tab

Save the URL from your frontmost browser tab to TabStash with a single keystroke. Works with Chrome, Safari, Arc, and any browser supported by the Raycast Browser Extension.

Tips

Quick search from Raycast — Highlight "Search Bookmarks" in Raycast and start typing your query inline, then press Enter. The command opens with results already loaded.

Fallback command — Enable Search Bookmarks as a fallback command in Raycast settings. When a root search has no matches, Search Bookmarks appears as an option and receives your query automatically.

Setup

Run any command — the login screen will appear automatically. Sign in with your TabStash account. You're ready to go. Tokens refresh automatically.

