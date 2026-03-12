Search, browse, and capture bookmarks from your TabStash stash without leaving Raycast.
Full-text search across your entire stash. Results stream in as you type — powered by the same server-side search as the web app.
Browse your most recently saved bookmarks with sorting options: newest, most saved, last visited, or alphabetical. Use Raycast's built-in filtering to narrow results by title or hostname.
Save the URL from your frontmost browser tab to TabStash with a single keystroke. Works with Chrome, Safari, Arc, and any browser supported by the Raycast Browser Extension.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open in Browser
|Enter
|Copy URL
|Cmd+C
|Copy Title
|Cmd+Shift+C