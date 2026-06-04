Gitea

Check your notifications, explore repositories, and manage issues and pull requests.

Configuration

You need to configure your personal access token and server URL to use this extension.

Configuring a Personal Access Token and Server URL

Go to your Gitea Server (e.g. https://gitea.com). Open your user settings. Click "Applications". Add a token name and select the scopes you want (recommended scopes below). Click "Generate token". Copy the token and paste it into the "Access Token" field. Add your server url to the "Gitea URL" field.

Forgejo Support

This extension is designed for Gitea but may be used with Forgejo, a fork of Gitea. However, note that:

This extension is not officially tested or supported with Forgejo

Some features may not work as expected

Bug fixes and compatibility updates are not guaranteed

Recommended Scopes

To use this extension to its fullest potential, you need to set following scopes while creating your access token:

Scope Permissions issue read and write notification read and write repository read and write user read and write

Commands

My Issues

View issues across all your repositories. Shows issues created by you, assigned to you, or mentioning you.

Features:

Category Filter : Use the dropdown to filter by All, Created, Assigned, or Mentioned issues

: Use the dropdown to filter by All, Created, Assigned, or Mentioned issues Search : Type in the search bar to filter issues by text

: Type in the search bar to filter issues by text Actions on Issues : Open issue in browser (↵) Copy issue URL (⌘C) Copy issue number Create new issue in the same repository (⌘N)

:

Command Preferences:

Choose which categories to display by default (Created, Assigned, Mentioned)

Option to include recently closed issues

My Pull Requests

View pull requests across all your repositories. Shows PRs created by you, assigned to you, mentioning you, or requesting your review.

Features:

Category Filter : Use the dropdown to filter by All, Created, Assigned, Mentioned, Review Requested, or Reviewed

: Use the dropdown to filter by All, Created, Assigned, Mentioned, Review Requested, or Reviewed Search : Type in the search bar to filter PRs by text

: Type in the search bar to filter PRs by text Smart Sorting : Automatically sorts by state (open first) and then by update time

: Automatically sorts by state (open first) and then by update time Actions on PRs : Open PR in browser (↵) Copy PR URL (⌘C) Copy PR number Create new issue in the same repository (⌘N)

:

Command Preferences:

Choose which categories to display by default

Option to include recently closed PRs

Search Issues

Search issues across all repositories you have access to (not just your own).

Features:

State Filter : Use the dropdown to filter by Open, Closed, or All issues

: Use the dropdown to filter by Open, Closed, or All issues Search Syntax : Use special keywords in your search query: repo:owner/name - Filter to a specific repository (e.g., repo:gitea/gitea ) owner:username - Filter to repositories owned by a user/organization Regular text searches across issue titles and content

: Use special keywords in your search query: Examples: bug repo:myorg/project - Search for "bug" in the myorg/project repository owner:gitea feature request - Search for "feature request" in all gitea-owned repositories

Actions: Same as "My Issues" command

Create Issue

Create a new issue in any repository you have access to.

Features:

Repository Selection : Choose from a dropdown of all your repositories

: Choose from a dropdown of all your repositories Issue Details : Title (required) Description/body (supports Markdown) Labels (select multiple) Assignees (select multiple users) Milestone Due date

: Smart Labels : Exclusive labels (with / prefix) are shown as separate dropdowns

: Exclusive labels (with prefix) are shown as separate dropdowns Can be launched from other commands with a pre-selected repository

Notifications

View and manage your Gitea notifications.

Features:

Filter : Toggle between Unread and All notifications

: Toggle between Unread and All notifications Pinning : Pin important notifications to keep them at the top

: Pin important notifications to keep them at the top Sections : Pinned notifications appear in their own section above regular notifications

: Pinned notifications appear in their own section above regular notifications Actions : Open notification in browser (↵) Copy notification URL (⌘C) Mark as read/unread (⌘⇧R) Mark all notifications as read Pin/unpin notification (⌘⇧P)

:

Notifications (Menu Bar)

Shows your unread notification count in the menu bar with quick access to recent notifications.

Features:

Displays unread count badge

Shows most recent notifications

Click to open notification directly

Mark all as read from menu bar

Open full Notifications command

Updates every minute automatically

My Repositories

Browse your personal repositories.

Features:

Sorting Options : Use dropdown to sort by: Recently Updated (default) Least Recently Updated Most Stars Fewest Stars Newest Oldest

: Use dropdown to sort by: Dynamic Accessories : List shows relevant info based on sort (stars count, creation date, update date)

: List shows relevant info based on sort (stars count, creation date, update date) Details View : Press ⌘⇧D to toggle detailed repository information showing: Full name and description Owner information with avatar Primary language Stars, forks, issues, and watchers count Creation and update dates Repository status (Private, Archived, Fork) Topics/tags Website link if available

: Press ⌘⇧D to toggle detailed repository information showing: Actions : Open repository in browser (↵) Clone with editor (VS Code, Cursor, Zed, IntelliJ) - ⌘⇧C for first editor Copy repository URL (⌘C) Copy SSH URL (⌘⇧S) Create issue in repository (⌘N) Toggle details view (⌘⇧D)

:

Extension Preferences:

Choose which editors to show in clone actions

Explore Repositories

Discover public repositories on your Gitea instance.

Features:

Same sorting options as "My Repositories"

Same details view and actions

Shows all public repositories you have access to browse

Pagination support for browsing large numbers of repositories

Keyboard Shortcuts

Common shortcuts across commands: