Lockdock

Lock the macOS Dock to a specific display from Raycast.

A Raycast extension for Lockdock, the macOS Dock locker.

Prerequisites

Lockdock must be installed and enabled on your system:

brew install mishamyrt/tap/lockdock lockdock enable

☝️ The daemon requires Accessibility permission to manage the Dock's position.

The first time you lock a position, a message will appear requesting Accessibility permission for the Lockdock app. Make sure you grant this permission, as the app won't work without it.

Usage

Run the Pin Dock command in Raycast and choose a display to move and lock the Dock there. If the selected display is already locked, activating it again unlocks Dock placement.

License

MIT © Mikhael Khrustik