Notis

Capture, organize, and find anything for you in your Notion workspace.

Installation

Create your account on Notis. Ask Notis for an API key. Add the API key to the extension preferences. Ask Notis to do something for you. Get some work done. Get notified when Notis has finished working on your request. Rinse and repeat.

Requirements

To listen to Notis voice messages, you need to have FFmpeg installed. The easiest way to install ffmpeg is using Homebrew:

brew install ffmpeg

If it's not installed on a standard path, you can specify the path to ffmpeg in the extension settings.