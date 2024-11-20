Paper Sizes Raycast Extension

This Raycast extension allows you to quickly browse, search, and copy common paper sizes, including metric and imperial measurements, for various categories like ISO, North American, Architectural, and more.

Features

Searchable List : Use the search bar to find paper sizes by name.

: Use the search bar to find paper sizes by name. Paper Size Details : View each paper size's metric and imperial measurements, organized by category.

: View each paper size's metric and imperial measurements, organized by category. Quick Copy to Clipboard: Copy metric or imperial dimensions for any paper size with a simple keyboard shortcut.

Installation

Clone or Download the Repository: Place the files in a folder accessible to Raycast. Add the JSON File: Ensure the paper_sizes.json file (containing all paper sizes) is in the same directory as the main code file.

Usage

Open the Extension in Raycast: Open Raycast and start the extension to view the list of paper sizes. Search for Sizes: Use the search bar to filter sizes by name or category. Copy Sizes: Select a size and use the following shortcuts: Copy Metric Size : Press Cmd + M to copy the metric dimensions.

: Press to copy the metric dimensions. Copy Imperial Size: Press Cmd + I to copy the imperial dimensions.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Cmd + M : Copy the metric size of the selected paper.

: Copy the metric size of the selected paper. Cmd + I : Copy the imperial size of the selected paper.

Example

This extension supports a wide range of paper sizes. For example, you can search for "A4" to view its details:

Metric : 210 x 297 mm

: 210 x 297 mm Imperial: 8.3 x 11.7 in

Requirements

Raycast installed on your Mac.

The paper_sizes.json file with the full list of paper sizes.

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.

Enjoy quick access to all standard paper sizes directly from Raycast!