Zendesk Admin

A Raycast extension for comprehensive Zendesk administration. Search, view, and manage all aspects of your Zendesk instances directly from Raycast.

Features

Search 14 entity types : Tickets, Users, Organizations, Groups, Views, Brands, Triggers, Automations, Macros, Ticket Fields, Forms, Dynamic Content, Support Addresses, Custom Roles

: Tickets, Users, Organizations, Groups, Views, Brands, Triggers, Automations, Macros, Ticket Fields, Forms, Dynamic Content, Support Addresses, Custom Roles Multi-instance support with color coding

with color coding Real-time search with smart filtering

with smart filtering Quick access to all Zendesk products (Support, Guide, Admin, Explore, Sell, Chat, Talk)

to all Zendesk products (Support, Guide, Admin, Explore, Sell, Chat, Talk) User management : Create, edit, view tickets, manage group memberships

: Create, edit, view tickets, manage group memberships Ticket management : View details, open in browser, search related tickets

: View details, open in browser, search related tickets Configuration management: View and edit automations, triggers, fields, brands

Future Plans

More Create/Edit/Delete Actions : For all entities (Users, Organizations, Tickets, Forms, etc.)

: For all entities (Users, Organizations, Tickets, Forms, etc.) Additional Entities : Custom objects, Help Center, Apps, Webhooks, SLAs, etc.

: Custom objects, Help Center, Apps, Webhooks, SLAs, etc. Smarter search : More intuitive and accurate results for all entities.

: More intuitive and accurate results for all entities. Advanced Actions : Assign users to groups, manage form fields, bulk ticket operations

: Assign users to groups, manage form fields, bulk ticket operations AI Extension: Smart search, automated actions, natural language interface

Commands

Search Zendesk : Main search interface for all entity types

: Main search interface for all entity types Open Zendesk Instance: Quick access to Zendesk products

Setup

Install the extension Configure Zendesk instances in Raycast preferences using comma-separated values, examples here:

Required Fields:

Instance Names : My Company, Test Instance, Production

: Subdomains : yourcompany, testcompany, prodcompany

: API Users : api_user@yourcompany.com/token, test@testcompany.com/token, prod@prodcompany.com/token

: API Keys: your_api_key_1, your_api_key_2, your_api_key_3

Optional Fields:

Colors : #007bff, #28a745, #dc3545

: Production Flags: true, false, true

Important: All comma-separated lists must have the same number of items. The extension will validate this and show an error if there's a mismatch.

Usage

Use "Search Zendesk" to find and manage entities across your instances

Use "Open Zendesk Instance" for quick navigation to Zendesk products

Switch between instances using the dropdown

Use keyboard shortcuts for common actions

Author

Miguel Cordero Collar