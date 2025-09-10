StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Zendesk — Admin

Perform Zendesk Admin functions and access quickly any entity in Zendesk from Raycast.
Overview

Zendesk Admin

A Raycast extension for comprehensive Zendesk administration. Search, view, and manage all aspects of your Zendesk instances directly from Raycast.

Features

  • Search 14 entity types: Tickets, Users, Organizations, Groups, Views, Brands, Triggers, Automations, Macros, Ticket Fields, Forms, Dynamic Content, Support Addresses, Custom Roles
  • Multi-instance support with color coding
  • Real-time search with smart filtering
  • Quick access to all Zendesk products (Support, Guide, Admin, Explore, Sell, Chat, Talk)
  • User management: Create, edit, view tickets, manage group memberships
  • Ticket management: View details, open in browser, search related tickets
  • Configuration management: View and edit automations, triggers, fields, brands

Future Plans

  • More Create/Edit/Delete Actions: For all entities (Users, Organizations, Tickets, Forms, etc.)
  • Additional Entities: Custom objects, Help Center, Apps, Webhooks, SLAs, etc.
  • Smarter search: More intuitive and accurate results for all entities.
  • Advanced Actions: Assign users to groups, manage form fields, bulk ticket operations
  • AI Extension: Smart search, automated actions, natural language interface

Commands

  • Search Zendesk: Main search interface for all entity types
  • Open Zendesk Instance: Quick access to Zendesk products

Setup

  1. Install the extension
  2. Configure Zendesk instances in Raycast preferences using comma-separated values, examples here:

Required Fields:

  • Instance Names: My Company, Test Instance, Production
  • Subdomains: yourcompany, testcompany, prodcompany
  • API Users: api_user@yourcompany.com/token, test@testcompany.com/token, prod@prodcompany.com/token
  • API Keys: your_api_key_1, your_api_key_2, your_api_key_3

Optional Fields:

  • Colors: #007bff, #28a745, #dc3545
  • Production Flags: true, false, true

Important: All comma-separated lists must have the same number of items. The extension will validate this and show an error if there's a mismatch.

Usage

  • Use "Search Zendesk" to find and manage entities across your instances
  • Use "Open Zendesk Instance" for quick navigation to Zendesk products
  • Switch between instances using the dropdown
  • Use keyboard shortcuts for common actions

Author

Miguel Cordero Collar

This extension was developed with the help of Gemini CLI and Cursor.

