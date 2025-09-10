Zendesk Admin
A Raycast extension for comprehensive Zendesk administration. Search, view, and manage all aspects of your Zendesk instances directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search 14 entity types: Tickets, Users, Organizations, Groups, Views, Brands, Triggers, Automations, Macros, Ticket Fields, Forms, Dynamic Content, Support Addresses, Custom Roles
- Multi-instance support with color coding
- Real-time search with smart filtering
- Quick access to all Zendesk products (Support, Guide, Admin, Explore, Sell, Chat, Talk)
- User management: Create, edit, view tickets, manage group memberships
- Ticket management: View details, open in browser, search related tickets
- Configuration management: View and edit automations, triggers, fields, brands
Future Plans
- More Create/Edit/Delete Actions: For all entities (Users, Organizations, Tickets, Forms, etc.)
- Additional Entities: Custom objects, Help Center, Apps, Webhooks, SLAs, etc.
- Smarter search: More intuitive and accurate results for all entities.
- Advanced Actions: Assign users to groups, manage form fields, bulk ticket operations
- AI Extension: Smart search, automated actions, natural language interface
Commands
- Search Zendesk: Main search interface for all entity types
- Open Zendesk Instance: Quick access to Zendesk products
Setup
- Install the extension
- Configure Zendesk instances in Raycast preferences using comma-separated values, examples here:
Required Fields:
- Instance Names:
My Company, Test Instance, Production
- Subdomains:
yourcompany, testcompany, prodcompany
- API Users:
api_user@yourcompany.com/token, test@testcompany.com/token, prod@prodcompany.com/token
- API Keys:
your_api_key_1, your_api_key_2, your_api_key_3
Optional Fields:
- Colors:
#007bff, #28a745, #dc3545
- Production Flags:
true, false, true
Important: All comma-separated lists must have the same number of items. The extension will validate this and show an error if there's a mismatch.
Usage
- Use "Search Zendesk" to find and manage entities across your instances
- Use "Open Zendesk Instance" for quick navigation to Zendesk products
- Switch between instances using the dropdown
- Use keyboard shortcuts for common actions
Author
Miguel Cordero Collar
This extension was developed with the help of Gemini CLI and Cursor.