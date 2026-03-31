Bulk rename and organize files directly from Raycast. 40 commands covering everything from instant one-shot case conversion to smart TV show episode organization with metadata from TMDB and TheTVDB.
Every function is its own Raycast command. Assign aliases and hotkeys to the ones you use most. All commands auto-detect the current Finder folder.
No additional setup required. To enable online metadata lookup for episode organizing, see Metadata Integration.
The main command. Select a preset, configure options, preview all renames, then confirm. Defaults to Find & Replace.
Rename into standard
S01E01 format.
Before After
breaking.bad.s01e01.720p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Breaking Bad S01E01.mkv
breaking.bad.s01e02.720p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Breaking Bad S01E02.mkv
Breaking.Bad.S01E03.HDTV.XviD-LOL.avi Breaking Bad S01E03.avi
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Show Name
|Name of the show (required)
|Auto-detected from filenames
|Override season/episode
|When off, preserves existing
S01E01 info from filenames. When on, forces all files to the season and start episode below.
|Off
|Season / Default Season
|Season number. When override is off, only used for files without season info.
1
|Start Episode / Default Start Episode
|First episode number. When override is off, only used for files without episode info.
1
|Word Separator
|Space, Dot, Underscore, Dash, or Custom
|Space
|Custom Separator
|Any string (shown when Custom is selected)
|Suffix
|Text added after
S01E01 (e.g.
1080p,
PROPER)
Fansub convention with optional sub group and quality tags.
Before After
001.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 01 [1080p].mkv
002.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 02 [1080p].mkv
003.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 03 [1080p].mkv
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Anime Name
|Name of the anime (required)
|Auto-detected from filenames
|Start Episode
|First episode number
1
|Sub Group
|Fansub group name (optional)
|Quality
|Quality tag (optional, e.g.
1080p)
Standard movie format with year and quality.
Before After
Interstellar.2014.1080p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Interstellar 2014 1080p.mkv
interstellar_(2014)_DVDRip_x264.mp4 Interstellar 2014 1080p.mp4
Interstellar.2014.HEVC.HDR.WEBRip.avi Interstellar 2014 1080p.avi
Note: All files in the folder are renamed to the same movie name you provide. Use this when you have multiple versions of the same movie (different formats, qualities, or releases) that you want to normalise to a single clean name. The original extension is preserved on each file.
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Movie Name
|Name of the movie (required)
|Auto-detected from filenames
|Year
|Release year (optional)
|Quality
|Quality tag (optional, e.g.
1080p)
|Word Separator
|Space, Dot, Underscore, Dash, or Custom
|Space
Rename using file creation date.
Before After
IMG_0001.jpg Lisbon-2025-01-15_09-00-00-001.jpg
IMG_0002.jpg Lisbon-2025-01-15_14-00-00-002.jpg
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Date Format
YYYY-MM-DD,
DD-MM-YYYY, or
MM-DD-YYYY
YYYY-MM-DD
|Prefix
|Text before the date (optional)
Uses the file's creation date. Falls back to modification date if creation date is unavailable.
Convert filename casing. Also collapses double/triple spaces into single spaces by default.
Title Case: my show name.mkv → My Show Name.mkv
UPPERCASE: my show name.mkv → MY SHOW NAME.mkv
lowercase: My Show Name.mkv → my show name.mkv
Sentence case: MY SHOW NAME.mkv → My show name.mkv
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Case
|Title Case, UPPERCASE, lowercase, or Sentence case
|Title Case
|Collapse multiple spaces
|Merge extra spaces into one
|On
Title Case keeps common words lowercase (a, an, the, and, but, or, for, in, on, at, to, by, of, etc.) unless they are the first word.
Replace one delimiter character with another across all filenames. Extension is preserved.
Dots to spaces: My.Show.S01E01.720p.mkv → My Show S01E01 720p.mkv
Spaces to underscores: My Show S01E01.mkv → My_Show_S01E01.mkv
Underscores to dashes: my_vacation_photo.jpg → my-vacation-photo.jpg
|Option
|Description
|Default
|From
|Character(s) to find
.
|To
|Replacement character(s)
(space)
Number files sequentially. By default, the number is prepended to the original filename. The sort order controls which file gets which number.
Keep name (before): apple.txt → 001-apple.txt, banana.txt → 002-banana.txt
Keep name (after): apple.txt → apple-001.txt, banana.txt → banana-002.txt
Replace name: apple.txt → 001.txt, banana.txt → 002.txt
Alphabetic: apple.txt → A-apple.txt, banana.txt → B-banana.txt
With prefix: apple.txt → photo-001-apple.txt
With suffix: apple.txt → 001-apple-final.txt
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Keep Original Filename
|Prepend/append number to original name instead of replacing it
|On
|Number Position
|Before Name or After Name (shown when Keep Original Filename is on)
|Before
|Number Format
|Numeric (001), Alphabetic A, B, C, or Alphabetic a, b, c
|Numeric
|Prefix
|Text before the number (optional)
|--
|Suffix
|Text after the name (optional)
|--
|Start Number
|First number (numeric format only)
1
|Zero Padding
|Number of digits (numeric format only)
3
|Separator
|Dash, Underscore, Dot, or Space
|Dash
|Sort Files By
|File Name (A-Z), Date Created, Date Modified, File Size, or Name Length
|File Name
Toggle Custom Template on for advanced patterns with multiple independent counters. Write a template using placeholders and configure up to 3 counters, each with its own format, start value, padding, and increment frequency.
Template placeholders:
{1},
{2},
{3} -- counter references
{name} -- original filename (without extension)
Counter options (up to 3):
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Format
|Numeric (1, 2, 3), Alphabetic A, B, C, or Alphabetic a, b, c
|Numeric
|Start
|Starting value
1
|Zero Padding
|Number of digits (numeric only, 0 = no padding)
0
|Increment Every
|How many files before incrementing (1 = every file)
1
Examples:
Template: {1} - {name}
Counter {1}: numeric, every 1
→ 1 - apple.txt, 2 - banana.txt, 3 - cherry.txt
Template: {1}_{name}_{2}
Counter {1}: numeric, every 1
Counter {2}: numeric, every 3
→ 1_apple_1.txt, 2_banana_1.txt, 3_cherry_1.txt, 4_donut_2.txt, 5_eclair_2.txt
Template: {1}{2} - {name}
Counter {1}: alpha-upper, every 3
Counter {2}: numeric, pad 2, every 1
→ A01 - apple.txt, A02 - banana.txt, A03 - cherry.txt, B04 - donut.txt
The preview shows the first 3 resulting filenames so you can verify the pattern before applying.
Bulk convert file extensions. Optionally filter to only change files with a specific current extension.
*.jpeg → *.jpg
*.txt → *.md
|Option
|Description
|Default
|From Extension
|Only change files with this extension (leave empty for all)
|New Extension
|The target extension (required)
Plain text or regex find and replace on filenames. Extension is preserved by default.
Remove quality tags: My.Show.S01E01.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv → My.Show.S01E01.mkv
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Find
|Pattern to search for
|Replace With
|Replacement text (supports
$1,
$2 capture groups in regex mode)
|Use Regular Expression
|Toggle regex mode
|Off
Auto-detect episode numbers from filenames and organize into season folders with proper naming.
Before (flat folder): After:
001.mkv Season 01/Demon.Slayer.S01E01.mkv
002.mkv Season 01/Demon.Slayer.S01E02.mkv
... ...
026.mkv Season 02/Demon.Slayer.S02E13.mkv
The episode parser recognizes 9 different formats:
|Pattern
|Example
|Standard TV
S01E01,
s01e01,
S1E5
|Cross-format
1x01,
01x05
|Anime fansub
[SubsPlease] Show Name - 01 [1080p]
|E-only
Show.Name.E01,
Show Name - E01
|Verbose
Episode 01,
Ep 01,
EP01
|Bare after separator
Show Name - 001
|Pure numeric
001.mkv (entire filename minus extension is a number)
|Leading number
01 - Title.mkv,
001 Something.mkv
|Trailing number
Something_01.mkv
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Show / Anime Name
|Name used in output filenames (required)
|Auto-detected from filenames or folder name
|Metadata Source
|Manual, TMDB (free), or TheTVDB ($12/year)
|Manual
|Season Episodes
|Per-season episode counts (Manual mode only). Press
Cmd+N to add seasons,
Cmd+Delete to remove.
|Season 1: 12
|Start season at 00
|When enabled, first season is numbered 00 instead of 01
|Off
|Folder Template
|Output folder name pattern
Season {season}
|File Template
|Output filename pattern (extension added automatically)
{show}.S{season}E{episode}
Template variables:
{show},
{season} (zero-padded),
{episode} (zero-padded)
In manual mode, each season has its own episode count field. Not all shows have the same number of episodes per season. For example, Breaking Bad has 7, 13, 13, 13, and 16 episodes across its 5 seasons.
Season 1 Episodes: [7 ]
Season 2 Episodes: [13]
Season 3 Episodes: [13]
Season 4 Episodes: [13]
Season 5 Episodes: [16]
Press
Cmd+N to add a season,
Cmd+Delete to remove the last one. When a TMDB or TheTVDB key is configured, these fields are replaced by automatic lookup.
S01E01,
1x01), those season numbers are used directly
Multi-rule find and replace for filenames. More powerful than the basic Find & Replace preset.
Folder contents: File filter: *.mkv
My.Show.S01E01.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv Rule 1: \.720p\.BluRay.*?-\w+ → (empty) [regex]
My.Show.S01E02.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv Rule 2: \.1080p.*$ → (empty) [regex]
My.Show.S01E03.1080p.HDTV.x264-FLEET.mkv
notes.txt (filtered out, not *.mkv) Result: My.Show.S01E01.mkv, My.Show.S01E02.mkv, ...
|Option
|Description
|Default
|File Filter
|Glob pattern to target specific files (e.g.
*.mkv,
*.{mkv,mp4},
photo_*)
|(all files)
|Include file extension
|Whether find/replace operates on the extension too
|Off
|Rule 1-3: Find
|Pattern to search for
|Rule 1-3: Replace
|Replacement text (supports
$1,
$2 in regex mode)
|Rule 1-3: Regular Expression
|Toggle regex mode per rule
|Off
|Rule 1-3: Case Sensitive
|Toggle case sensitivity per rule
|On
Rules are applied in sequence: Rule 1 output feeds into Rule 2, which feeds into Rule 3. The form includes a live preview and regex tips.
Organize files into subfolders by creation date. Works with any file type.
Before (flat folder): After (grouped by month):
IMG_0001.jpg (Jan 15) 2025-01/IMG_0001.jpg
IMG_0002.jpg (Jan 15) 2025-01/IMG_0002.jpg
IMG_0003.jpg (Feb 20) 2025-02/IMG_0003.jpg
IMG_0004.jpg (Mar 10) 2025-03/IMG_0004.jpg
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Group By
|Day (
2025-01-15), Month (
2025-01), or Year (
2025)
|Month
|File Action
|Move or Copy files
|Move
Uses file creation date. Falls back to modification date if creation date is unavailable.
Organize photos into subfolders by GPS data embedded in EXIF metadata. Uses OpenStreetMap Nominatim for reverse geocoding. No API key required.
Before: After (by city):
IMG_1001.jpg (Lisbon) Lisbon/IMG_1001.jpg
IMG_1002.jpg (Lisbon) Lisbon/IMG_1002.jpg
IMG_1003.jpg (Tokyo) Tokyo/IMG_1003.jpg
IMG_1004.jpg (no GPS) (stays in original folder)
|Option
|Description
|Default
|Group By
|City, State/Region, or Country
|City
|File Action
|Move or Copy files
|Move
City resolution uses a fallback chain: city → town → village → municipality → county.
Nearby photos share geocoding results via an internal cache (~1km precision for city, ~10km for state, ~100km for country). Requests are rate-limited to 1 per second per Nominatim's usage policy.
Supported formats: JPEG (
.jpg,
.jpeg), TIFF (
.tiff,
.tif), HEIC (
.heic,
.heif), DNG, Canon CR2, Nikon NEF, Sony ARW, Olympus ORF, Panasonic RW2.
Photos without GPS data are shown in the preview but left untouched during organize.
Rename photos using embedded EXIF metadata -- date taken, camera make/model, ISO, focal length, and resolution.
Template placeholders:
{date} -- date taken (format configurable)
{make} -- camera manufacturer (Canon, Nikon, etc.)
{model} -- camera model (EOS R5, Z9, etc.)
{iso} -- ISO speed
{focal} -- focal length (e.g. 85mm)
{width},
{height} -- image dimensions
{name} -- original filename
{i} -- index (001, 002, etc.)
Date formats:
2026-03-31_14-30-00,
2026-03-31,
20260331,
31-03-2026
Template: {date}_{i} → 2026-03-31_14-30-00_001.jpg
Template: {model}_{date}_{i} → EOS R5_2026-03-31_001.jpg
Template: {date}_{name} → 2026-03-31_DSC_0001.jpg
Files are automatically sorted by EXIF date taken.
Supported formats: JPEG (
.jpg,
.jpeg), TIFF (
.tiff,
.tif), PNG (
.png), HEIC (
.heic,
.heif), WebP (
.webp), DNG (
.dng), Canon CR2 (
.cr2), Nikon NEF (
.nef), Sony ARW (
.arw).
Rename files using a mapping of old names to new names. Paste the mappings directly or copy from a spreadsheet.
Supported separators: Comma, Tab, Semicolon, Pipe, Arrow (
->)
old-name.txt,new-name.txt
photo.jpg,vacation-001.jpg
report.pdf,Q1-2026-report.pdf
Files that don't exist in the folder are skipped with a warning. Preview is shown before any changes are applied.
Build reusable rename pipelines that combine a file filter with a sequence of rename steps. Save them and run later with a single action.
Enter on the script info item to set:
*.mkv, leave empty for all files)
Available step types (23):
|Category
|Step Types
|Case
|UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, Sentence Case
|Clean Up
|Collapse Multiple Spaces, Swap Delimiter, Find & Replace, Change Extension, Remove Accents, Strip Digits, Strip Special Characters, Trim Filename, Transliterate to Latin
|Transform
|Add Zero Padding, Remove Zero Padding, Prepend Parent Folder, Swap Parts, Insert at Position, Remove at Position
|Rename Format
|Rename as TV Show, Rename as Anime, Rename as Movie, Auto Enumerate
Steps with configuration options (e.g. Swap Parts lets you set the separator, Insert at Position lets you set text and position) show their options when added. No-config steps like Remove Accents or Trim just run as-is. The TV Show and Anime steps auto-detect episode numbers from the current filename (after previous steps have been applied).
Keyboard shortcuts in the script builder:
|Shortcut
|Action
Enter
|Edit selected step
Cmd + N
|Add new step
Cmd + Shift + Up Arrow
|Move step up
Cmd + Shift + Down Arrow
|Move step down
Cmd + Backspace
|Remove step
Cmd + Shift + P
|Preview against current Finder folder
Cmd + S
|Save script
Example pipeline: clean up messy TV downloads:
*.mkv
. →
(dots to spaces)
Result:
breaking.bad.s01e01.720p.bluray.mkv →
Breaking Bad S01E01.mkv
Enter to run. A preview of all renames is shown before confirming
The script list shows each script's name, description, file filter, and step count. Scripts are stored persistently and survive Raycast restarts.
|Shortcut
|Action
Enter
|Run script (with preview)
Cmd + E
|Edit script
Cmd + K → View Steps
|View the pipeline
Cmd + Backspace
|Delete script
After running a script, undo state is saved. Use Undo Last Rename to revert.
Each preset from Rename Files is also available as a standalone command for direct access. These open the same form but pre-select the preset, useful for assigning aliases.
|Command
|Output Format
|Rename as TV Show
Show Name S01E01.ext
|Rename as Anime
[Group] Name - 01 [Quality].ext
|Rename as Movie
Name Year Quality.ext
|Rename by Date
Prefix-2025-01-15_09-00-00-001.ext
|Change Filename Case
|UPPERCASE / lowercase / Title Case / Sentence case
|Swap Filename Delimiter
|Replace any delimiter with another
|Auto Enumerate Files
|Number files by name, date, size, or name length
|Change File Extension
.jpeg to
.jpg,
.txt to
.md
Zero-UI commands that execute immediately against the current Finder folder. No forms, no preview, no clicks, just a confirmation HUD. Every instant command saves undo state.
All case commands also collapse multiple spaces into single spaces automatically.
|Command
|Example
|Uppercase All Filenames
my vacation photo.jpg →
MY VACATION PHOTO.jpg
|Lowercase All Filenames
My Vacation PHOTO.jpg →
my vacation photo.jpg
|Title Case All Filenames
my vacation photo.jpg →
My Vacation Photo.jpg
|Sentence Case All Filenames
MY VACATION PHOTO.jpg →
My vacation photo.jpg
|Command
|Example
|Replace Dots with Spaces
My.Show.S01E01.mkv →
My Show S01E01.mkv
|Replace Spaces with Dots
My Show.mkv →
My.Show.mkv
|Replace Underscores with Spaces
my_file.jpg →
my file.jpg
|Replace Spaces with Underscores
my file.jpg →
my_file.jpg
|Replace Dashes with Spaces
my-file.jpg →
my file.jpg
|Replace Spaces with Dashes
my file.jpg →
my-file.jpg
|Command
|Example
|Remove Accents from Filenames
café résumé.txt →
cafe resume.txt
|Strip Digits from Filenames
file123name456.txt →
filename.txt
|Strip Special Characters
file (copy) [2].txt →
file copy 2.txt
|Trim Filenames
- file - .txt →
file.txt
|Transliterate to Latin
Москва.txt →
Moskva.txt
|Command
|Example
|Collapse Multiple Spaces
my show name.mkv →
my show name.mkv
|Enumerate Files by Name
|Alphabetical →
1 - apple.ext,
2 - banana.ext
|Enumerate Files by Date Created
|Oldest first →
1 - oldest.ext,
2 - middle.ext
|Add Zero Padding to Numbers
file1.txt →
file001.txt
|Remove Zero Padding from Numbers
file001.txt →
file1.txt
|Prepend Parent Folder Name
|In folder
NYC:
img.jpg →
NYC - img.jpg
|Swap Filename Parts
Artist - Song.mp3 →
Song - Artist.mp3
Enumerate commands prepend the number to the original filename. Enumerate by Date uses creation date, falling back to modification date.
|Command
|Description
|Undo Last Rename
|Reverts the last rename or organize operation. Available within 5 minutes. Single use. Cannot undo twice.
Every command in Rebaptize saves undo state, including Rename Files, Smart Organize Episodes, Smart Find & Replace, Sort Files by Date, Sort Photos by Location, Run Rename Script, and all instant commands. For organize commands that move files into subfolders, undo moves them back and cleans up the empty folders.
All commands auto-detect the current Finder folder using two strategies:
If Finder is not open or no folder can be determined, the folder picker is shown empty for manual selection. The detected folder path is shown as info text beneath the folder picker.
Smart Organize Episodes can fetch real season and episode data from online databases so you don't need to manually set episodes-per-season. Two sources are supported:
The Movie Database. Completely free, with excellent anime and TV coverage.
TheTVDB. The classic TV metadata source, requires a paid subscription.
When using a metadata source, type a show name and a dropdown appears with up to 5 search results (name + year). Select the correct show and the extension fetches the full season/episode breakdown. Specials (Season 0) are filtered out automatically.
If both keys are configured, you can choose which source to use per command run. Without either key, everything still works. You set the episodes-per-season count manually.
Cmd + K → Configure Command → set an alias (e.g.
tv for Rename as TV Show,
undo for Undo Last Rename)
rs) for quick access.
*.mkv,
*.{mkv,mp4},
photo_*,
*.jpg, *.png (comma-separated)