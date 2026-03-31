Rebaptize

Bulk rename and organize files directly from Raycast. 40 commands covering everything from instant one-shot case conversion to smart TV show episode organization with metadata from TMDB and TheTVDB.

Every function is its own Raycast command. Assign aliases and hotkeys to the ones you use most. All commands auto-detect the current Finder folder.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Install from the Raycast Store Open a Finder window to the folder you want to work with Open Raycast and search for any command (e.g. "Rename Files", "Smart Organize Episodes")

No additional setup required. To enable online metadata lookup for episode organizing, see Metadata Integration.

Rename Files

The main command. Select a preset, configure options, preview all renames, then confirm. Defaults to Find & Replace.

TV Show

Rename into standard S01E01 format.

Before After breaking.bad.s01e01.720p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Breaking Bad S01E01.mkv breaking.bad.s01e02.720p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Breaking Bad S01E02.mkv Breaking.Bad.S01E03.HDTV.XviD-LOL.avi Breaking Bad S01E03.avi

Option Description Default Show Name Name of the show (required) Auto-detected from filenames Override season/episode When off, preserves existing S01E01 info from filenames. When on, forces all files to the season and start episode below. Off Season / Default Season Season number. When override is off, only used for files without season info. 1 Start Episode / Default Start Episode First episode number. When override is off, only used for files without episode info. 1 Word Separator Space, Dot, Underscore, Dash, or Custom Space Custom Separator Any string (shown when Custom is selected) Suffix Text added after S01E01 (e.g. 1080p , PROPER )

Anime

Fansub convention with optional sub group and quality tags.

Before After 001.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 01 [1080p].mkv 002.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 02 [1080p].mkv 003.mkv [SubsPlease] Demon Slayer - 03 [1080p].mkv

Option Description Default Anime Name Name of the anime (required) Auto-detected from filenames Start Episode First episode number 1 Sub Group Fansub group name (optional) Quality Quality tag (optional, e.g. 1080p )

Movie

Standard movie format with year and quality.

Before After Interstellar.2014.1080p.BluRay.x264-DEMAND.mkv Interstellar 2014 1080p.mkv interstellar_(2014)_DVDRip_x264.mp4 Interstellar 2014 1080p.mp4 Interstellar.2014.HEVC.HDR.WEBRip.avi Interstellar 2014 1080p.avi

Note: All files in the folder are renamed to the same movie name you provide. Use this when you have multiple versions of the same movie (different formats, qualities, or releases) that you want to normalise to a single clean name. The original extension is preserved on each file.

Option Description Default Movie Name Name of the movie (required) Auto-detected from filenames Year Release year (optional) Quality Quality tag (optional, e.g. 1080p ) Word Separator Space, Dot, Underscore, Dash, or Custom Space

Date-Based

Rename using file creation date.

Before After IMG_0001.jpg Lisbon-2025-01-15_09-00-00-001.jpg IMG_0002.jpg Lisbon-2025-01-15_14-00-00-002.jpg

Option Description Default Date Format YYYY-MM-DD , DD-MM-YYYY , or MM-DD-YYYY YYYY-MM-DD Prefix Text before the date (optional)

Uses the file's creation date. Falls back to modification date if creation date is unavailable.

Change Case

Convert filename casing. Also collapses double/triple spaces into single spaces by default.

Title Case: my show name.mkv → My Show Name.mkv UPPERCASE: my show name.mkv → MY SHOW NAME.mkv lowercase: My Show Name.mkv → my show name.mkv Sentence case: MY SHOW NAME.mkv → My show name.mkv

Option Description Default Case Title Case, UPPERCASE, lowercase, or Sentence case Title Case Collapse multiple spaces Merge extra spaces into one On

Title Case keeps common words lowercase (a, an, the, and, but, or, for, in, on, at, to, by, of, etc.) unless they are the first word.

Swap Delimiter

Replace one delimiter character with another across all filenames. Extension is preserved.

Dots to spaces: My.Show.S01E01.720p.mkv → My Show S01E01 720p.mkv Spaces to underscores: My Show S01E01.mkv → My_Show_S01E01.mkv Underscores to dashes: my_vacation_photo.jpg → my-vacation-photo.jpg

Option Description Default From Character(s) to find . To Replacement character(s) (space)

Auto Enumerate

Number files sequentially. By default, the number is prepended to the original filename. The sort order controls which file gets which number.

Keep name (before): apple.txt → 001-apple.txt, banana.txt → 002-banana.txt Keep name (after): apple.txt → apple-001.txt, banana.txt → banana-002.txt Replace name: apple.txt → 001.txt, banana.txt → 002.txt Alphabetic: apple.txt → A-apple.txt, banana.txt → B-banana.txt With prefix: apple.txt → photo-001-apple.txt With suffix: apple.txt → 001-apple-final.txt

Option Description Default Keep Original Filename Prepend/append number to original name instead of replacing it On Number Position Before Name or After Name (shown when Keep Original Filename is on) Before Number Format Numeric (001), Alphabetic A, B, C, or Alphabetic a, b, c Numeric Prefix Text before the number (optional) -- Suffix Text after the name (optional) -- Start Number First number (numeric format only) 1 Zero Padding Number of digits (numeric format only) 3 Separator Dash, Underscore, Dot, or Space Dash Sort Files By File Name (A-Z), Date Created, Date Modified, File Size, or Name Length File Name

Custom Template Mode

Toggle Custom Template on for advanced patterns with multiple independent counters. Write a template using placeholders and configure up to 3 counters, each with its own format, start value, padding, and increment frequency.

Template placeholders:

{1} , {2} , {3} -- counter references

, , -- counter references {name} -- original filename (without extension)

-- original filename (without extension) Extension is added automatically

Counter options (up to 3):

Option Description Default Format Numeric (1, 2, 3), Alphabetic A, B, C, or Alphabetic a, b, c Numeric Start Starting value 1 Zero Padding Number of digits (numeric only, 0 = no padding) 0 Increment Every How many files before incrementing (1 = every file) 1

Examples:

Template: {1} - {name} Counter {1}: numeric, every 1 → 1 - apple.txt, 2 - banana.txt, 3 - cherry.txt Template: {1}_{name}_{2} Counter {1}: numeric, every 1 Counter {2}: numeric, every 3 → 1_apple_1.txt, 2_banana_1.txt, 3_cherry_1.txt, 4_donut_2.txt, 5_eclair_2.txt Template: {1}{2} - {name} Counter {1}: alpha-upper, every 3 Counter {2}: numeric, pad 2, every 1 → A01 - apple.txt, A02 - banana.txt, A03 - cherry.txt, B04 - donut.txt

The preview shows the first 3 resulting filenames so you can verify the pattern before applying.

Change Extension

Bulk convert file extensions. Optionally filter to only change files with a specific current extension.

*.jpeg → *.jpg *.txt → *.md

Option Description Default From Extension Only change files with this extension (leave empty for all) New Extension The target extension (required)

Find & Replace

Plain text or regex find and replace on filenames. Extension is preserved by default.

Remove quality tags: My.Show.S01E01.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv → My.Show.S01E01.mkv

Option Description Default Find Pattern to search for Replace With Replacement text (supports $1 , $2 capture groups in regex mode) Use Regular Expression Toggle regex mode Off

Smart Organize Episodes

Auto-detect episode numbers from filenames and organize into season folders with proper naming.

Before (flat folder): After: 001.mkv Season 01/Demon.Slayer.S01E01.mkv 002.mkv Season 01/Demon.Slayer.S01E02.mkv ... ... 026.mkv Season 02/Demon.Slayer.S02E13.mkv

Supported Filename Patterns

The episode parser recognizes 9 different formats:

Pattern Example Standard TV S01E01 , s01e01 , S1E5 Cross-format 1x01 , 01x05 Anime fansub [SubsPlease] Show Name - 01 [1080p] E-only Show.Name.E01 , Show Name - E01 Verbose Episode 01 , Ep 01 , EP01 Bare after separator Show Name - 001 Pure numeric 001.mkv (entire filename minus extension is a number) Leading number 01 - Title.mkv , 001 Something.mkv Trailing number Something_01.mkv

Options

Option Description Default Show / Anime Name Name used in output filenames (required) Auto-detected from filenames or folder name Metadata Source Manual, TMDB (free), or TheTVDB ($12/year) Manual Season Episodes Per-season episode counts (Manual mode only). Press Cmd+N to add seasons, Cmd+Delete to remove. Season 1: 12 Start season at 00 When enabled, first season is numbered 00 instead of 01 Off Folder Template Output folder name pattern Season {season} File Template Output filename pattern (extension added automatically) {show}.S{season}E{episode}

Template variables: {show} , {season} (zero-padded), {episode} (zero-padded)

Season Configuration (Manual Mode)

In manual mode, each season has its own episode count field. Not all shows have the same number of episodes per season. For example, Breaking Bad has 7, 13, 13, 13, and 16 episodes across its 5 seasons.

Season 1 Episodes: [7 ] Season 2 Episodes: [13] Season 3 Episodes: [13] Season 4 Episodes: [13] Season 5 Episodes: [16]

Press Cmd+N to add a season, Cmd+Delete to remove the last one. When a TMDB or TheTVDB key is configured, these fields are replaced by automatic lookup.

Season Detection

If filenames already contain season info ( S01E01 , 1x01 ), those season numbers are used directly

, ), those season numbers are used directly Otherwise, flat episode numbers (1, 2, ... 50) are split according to the per-season episode counts

With TMDB or TheTVDB, the real season/episode breakdown is fetched automatically

If the API fetch fails, it falls back to manual splitting

Files that can't be parsed are skipped and left untouched

Smart Find & Replace

Multi-rule find and replace for filenames. More powerful than the basic Find & Replace preset.

Folder contents: File filter: *.mkv My.Show.S01E01.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv Rule 1: \.720p\.BluRay.*?-\w+ → (empty) [regex] My.Show.S01E02.720p.BluRay.x264-GROUP.mkv Rule 2: \.1080p.*$ → (empty) [regex] My.Show.S01E03.1080p.HDTV.x264-FLEET.mkv notes.txt (filtered out, not *.mkv) Result: My.Show.S01E01.mkv, My.Show.S01E02.mkv, ...

Option Description Default File Filter Glob pattern to target specific files (e.g. *.mkv , *.{mkv,mp4} , photo_* ) (all files) Include file extension Whether find/replace operates on the extension too Off Rule 1-3: Find Pattern to search for Rule 1-3: Replace Replacement text (supports $1 , $2 in regex mode) Rule 1-3: Regular Expression Toggle regex mode per rule Off Rule 1-3: Case Sensitive Toggle case sensitivity per rule On

Rules are applied in sequence: Rule 1 output feeds into Rule 2, which feeds into Rule 3. The form includes a live preview and regex tips.

Sort Files by Date

Organize files into subfolders by creation date. Works with any file type.

Before (flat folder): After (grouped by month): IMG_0001.jpg (Jan 15) 2025-01/IMG_0001.jpg IMG_0002.jpg (Jan 15) 2025-01/IMG_0002.jpg IMG_0003.jpg (Feb 20) 2025-02/IMG_0003.jpg IMG_0004.jpg (Mar 10) 2025-03/IMG_0004.jpg

Option Description Default Group By Day ( 2025-01-15 ), Month ( 2025-01 ), or Year ( 2025 ) Month File Action Move or Copy files Move

Uses file creation date. Falls back to modification date if creation date is unavailable.

Sort Photos by Location

Organize photos into subfolders by GPS data embedded in EXIF metadata. Uses OpenStreetMap Nominatim for reverse geocoding. No API key required.

Before: After (by city): IMG_1001.jpg (Lisbon) Lisbon/IMG_1001.jpg IMG_1002.jpg (Lisbon) Lisbon/IMG_1002.jpg IMG_1003.jpg (Tokyo) Tokyo/IMG_1003.jpg IMG_1004.jpg (no GPS) (stays in original folder)

Option Description Default Group By City, State/Region, or Country City File Action Move or Copy files Move

City resolution uses a fallback chain: city → town → village → municipality → county.

Nearby photos share geocoding results via an internal cache (~1km precision for city, ~10km for state, ~100km for country). Requests are rate-limited to 1 per second per Nominatim's usage policy.

Supported formats: JPEG ( .jpg , .jpeg ), TIFF ( .tiff , .tif ), HEIC ( .heic , .heif ), DNG, Canon CR2, Nikon NEF, Sony ARW, Olympus ORF, Panasonic RW2.

Photos without GPS data are shown in the preview but left untouched during organize.

Rename Photos by EXIF

Rename photos using embedded EXIF metadata -- date taken, camera make/model, ISO, focal length, and resolution.

Template placeholders:

{date} -- date taken (format configurable)

-- date taken (format configurable) {make} -- camera manufacturer (Canon, Nikon, etc.)

-- camera manufacturer (Canon, Nikon, etc.) {model} -- camera model (EOS R5, Z9, etc.)

-- camera model (EOS R5, Z9, etc.) {iso} -- ISO speed

-- ISO speed {focal} -- focal length (e.g. 85mm)

-- focal length (e.g. 85mm) {width} , {height} -- image dimensions

, -- image dimensions {name} -- original filename

-- original filename {i} -- index (001, 002, etc.)

Date formats: 2026-03-31_14-30-00 , 2026-03-31 , 20260331 , 31-03-2026

Template: {date}_{i} → 2026-03-31_14-30-00_001.jpg Template: {model}_{date}_{i} → EOS R5_2026-03-31_001.jpg Template: {date}_{name} → 2026-03-31_DSC_0001.jpg

Files are automatically sorted by EXIF date taken.

Supported formats: JPEG ( .jpg , .jpeg ), TIFF ( .tiff , .tif ), PNG ( .png ), HEIC ( .heic , .heif ), WebP ( .webp ), DNG ( .dng ), Canon CR2 ( .cr2 ), Nikon NEF ( .nef ), Sony ARW ( .arw ).

Rename from CSV

Rename files using a mapping of old names to new names. Paste the mappings directly or copy from a spreadsheet.

Supported separators: Comma, Tab, Semicolon, Pipe, Arrow ( -> )

old-name.txt,new-name.txt photo.jpg,vacation-001.jpg report.pdf,Q1-2026-report.pdf

Files that don't exist in the folder are skipped with a warning. Preview is shown before any changes are applied.

Custom Rename Scripts

Build reusable rename pipelines that combine a file filter with a sequence of rename steps. Save them and run later with a single action.

Create Rename Script

Open Raycast → search "Create Rename Script" Press Enter on the script info item to set: Script Name : a descriptive name (e.g. "Clean MKV for Plex")

: a descriptive name (e.g. "Clean MKV for Plex") Description : what the script does

: what the script does File Filter: glob pattern to target specific files (e.g. *.mkv , leave empty for all files) Add steps to the pipeline. Each step transforms the filename and passes the result to the next step

Available step types (23):

Category Step Types Case UPPERCASE, lowercase, Title Case, Sentence Case Clean Up Collapse Multiple Spaces, Swap Delimiter, Find & Replace, Change Extension, Remove Accents, Strip Digits, Strip Special Characters, Trim Filename, Transliterate to Latin Transform Add Zero Padding, Remove Zero Padding, Prepend Parent Folder, Swap Parts, Insert at Position, Remove at Position Rename Format Rename as TV Show, Rename as Anime, Rename as Movie, Auto Enumerate

Steps with configuration options (e.g. Swap Parts lets you set the separator, Insert at Position lets you set text and position) show their options when added. No-config steps like Remove Accents or Trim just run as-is. The TV Show and Anime steps auto-detect episode numbers from the current filename (after previous steps have been applied).

Keyboard shortcuts in the script builder:

Shortcut Action Enter Edit selected step Cmd + N Add new step Cmd + Shift + Up Arrow Move step up Cmd + Shift + Down Arrow Move step down Cmd + Backspace Remove step Cmd + Shift + P Preview against current Finder folder Cmd + S Save script

Example pipeline: clean up messy TV downloads:

Filter: *.mkv Step 1: Swap Delimiter . → (dots to spaces) Step 2: Title Case Step 3: Rename as TV Show (Breaking Bad, S01, start E01)

Result: breaking.bad.s01e01.720p.bluray.mkv → Breaking Bad S01E01.mkv

Run Rename Script

Open Raycast → search "Run Rename Script" Select a saved script from the list Press Enter to run. A preview of all renames is shown before confirming

The script list shows each script's name, description, file filter, and step count. Scripts are stored persistently and survive Raycast restarts.

Shortcut Action Enter Run script (with preview) Cmd + E Edit script Cmd + K → View Steps View the pipeline Cmd + Backspace Delete script

After running a script, undo state is saved. Use Undo Last Rename to revert.

Preset Shortcuts

Each preset from Rename Files is also available as a standalone command for direct access. These open the same form but pre-select the preset, useful for assigning aliases.

Command Output Format Rename as TV Show Show Name S01E01.ext Rename as Anime [Group] Name - 01 [Quality].ext Rename as Movie Name Year Quality.ext Rename by Date Prefix-2025-01-15_09-00-00-001.ext Change Filename Case UPPERCASE / lowercase / Title Case / Sentence case Swap Filename Delimiter Replace any delimiter with another Auto Enumerate Files Number files by name, date, size, or name length Change File Extension .jpeg to .jpg , .txt to .md

Instant Commands

Zero-UI commands that execute immediately against the current Finder folder. No forms, no preview, no clicks, just a confirmation HUD. Every instant command saves undo state.

Case Conversion

All case commands also collapse multiple spaces into single spaces automatically.

Command Example Uppercase All Filenames my vacation photo.jpg → MY VACATION PHOTO.jpg Lowercase All Filenames My Vacation PHOTO.jpg → my vacation photo.jpg Title Case All Filenames my vacation photo.jpg → My Vacation Photo.jpg Sentence Case All Filenames MY VACATION PHOTO.jpg → My vacation photo.jpg

Delimiter Conversion

Command Example Replace Dots with Spaces My.Show.S01E01.mkv → My Show S01E01.mkv Replace Spaces with Dots My Show.mkv → My.Show.mkv Replace Underscores with Spaces my_file.jpg → my file.jpg Replace Spaces with Underscores my file.jpg → my_file.jpg Replace Dashes with Spaces my-file.jpg → my file.jpg Replace Spaces with Dashes my file.jpg → my-file.jpg

Clean Up

Command Example Remove Accents from Filenames café résumé.txt → cafe resume.txt Strip Digits from Filenames file123name456.txt → filename.txt Strip Special Characters file (copy) [2].txt → file copy 2.txt Trim Filenames - file - .txt → file.txt Transliterate to Latin Москва.txt → Moskva.txt

Utility

Command Example Collapse Multiple Spaces my show name.mkv → my show name.mkv Enumerate Files by Name Alphabetical → 1 - apple.ext , 2 - banana.ext Enumerate Files by Date Created Oldest first → 1 - oldest.ext , 2 - middle.ext Add Zero Padding to Numbers file1.txt → file001.txt Remove Zero Padding from Numbers file001.txt → file1.txt Prepend Parent Folder Name In folder NYC : img.jpg → NYC - img.jpg Swap Filename Parts Artist - Song.mp3 → Song - Artist.mp3

Enumerate commands prepend the number to the original filename. Enumerate by Date uses creation date, falling back to modification date.

Undo

Command Description Undo Last Rename Reverts the last rename or organize operation. Available within 5 minutes. Single use. Cannot undo twice.

Every command in Rebaptize saves undo state, including Rename Files, Smart Organize Episodes, Smart Find & Replace, Sort Files by Date, Sort Photos by Location, Run Rename Script, and all instant commands. For organize commands that move files into subfolders, undo moves them back and cleans up the empty folders.

Finder Detection

All commands auto-detect the current Finder folder using two strategies:

Selected items: if files or folders are selected in Finder, uses the selected folder (or the parent folder of a selected file) Frontmost window: falls back to AppleScript to get the path of the frontmost Finder window

If Finder is not open or no folder can be determined, the folder picker is shown empty for manual selection. The detected folder path is shown as info text beneath the folder picker.

Metadata Integration (Optional)

Smart Organize Episodes can fetch real season and episode data from online databases so you don't need to manually set episodes-per-season. Two sources are supported:

TMDB (Free)

The Movie Database. Completely free, with excellent anime and TV coverage.

Create a free account at themoviedb.org Go to Settings → API and request an API key (use the "API Key" / v3 auth key, not the Read Access Token) Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Rebaptize → paste the key in TMDB API Key (Free)

TheTVDB ($12/year)

TheTVDB. The classic TV metadata source, requires a paid subscription.

Subscribe at thetvdb.com/subscribe ($12/year) Get an API key from your dashboard Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Rebaptize → paste the key in TheTVDB API Key

When using a metadata source, type a show name and a dropdown appears with up to 5 search results (name + year). Select the correct show and the extension fetches the full season/episode breakdown. Specials (Season 0) are filtered out automatically.

If both keys are configured, you can choose which source to use per command run. Without either key, everything still works. You set the episodes-per-season count manually.

Tips