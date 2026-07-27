Create zero-knowledge, ephemeral p00f.me links from Raycast. Encryption happens locally in the extension. The hosted service only ever holds ciphertext.
Cmd+Shift+Ctrl+4 screenshot) into a Poof.
Every successful create copies the resulting Link to your clipboard using Raycast's concealed clipboard option, so the Link is not added to Clipboard History. Optionally, paste the Link into the frontmost app via a preference.
@p00f/core.
no-store, so cached ciphertext cannot outlive a burn.
The extension sends no client-identifying headers. The hosted p00f service treats it as just another anonymous machine-path client, with the same rate limit floor as the
poof CLI.
Set defaults once in Raycast Preferences:
https://p00f.me (default) or a self-hosted base URL.
Per-Poof overrides for everything above are available in the Create Poof form.
Every Poof has an owner token that can burn it early, independent of the TTL or Reveal budget. The extension does not persist owner tokens. The Create Poof result screen exposes the owner token once via a
Copy Owner Token action and offers
Burn Now while the result is open. If you close that screen without copying the token, only the TTL or Reveal budget will burn the Poof.
Quick commands (Poof Selection, Poof Clipboard) do not surface the owner token at all. If you need it, use Create Poof.
poof CLI. If p00f returns
429, the extension reports it and leaves your clipboard untouched.
concealed: true option so they do not enter Raycast Clipboard History.
See SECURITY.md for the full trust model.
This package lives at
packages/raycast/ in the
mcdays94/p00f repository.
git clone https://github.com/mcdays94/p00f.git
cd p00f
npm install --prefix packages/raycast
npm link --prefix packages/raycast ../core # link the in-repo core for live iteration
npm run build --prefix packages/core # build the in-repo core (re-run after changing packages/core/src)
npm run dev --prefix packages/raycast
Build, lint, and full repo tests:
npm run check --prefix packages/raycast # build + ray lint
npx vitest run --reporter=verbose # full repo suite
The Raycast lint will report a non-blocking warning if the manifest title casing drifts. Brand wordmark is
p00f. Manifest title is
P00f to match Raycast convention.
MIT. See LICENSE.