p00f for Raycast

Create zero-knowledge, ephemeral p00f.me links from Raycast. Encryption happens locally in the extension. The hosted service only ever holds ciphertext.

Commands

Create Poof : full form for text or one file. Pick TTL, Reveal budget, PIN, secret-kind masking, masked URL mode, reveal-anchored TTL, viewer-delete, reveal captcha, and countdown.

: full form for text or one file. Pick TTL, Reveal budget, PIN, secret-kind masking, masked URL mode, reveal-anchored TTL, viewer-delete, reveal captcha, and countdown. Poof Selection : turns selected text into a Poof. When Finder is frontmost with exactly one file selected, shares the file bytes instead.

: turns selected text into a Poof. When Finder is frontmost with exactly one file selected, shares the file bytes instead. Poof Clipboard: turns one clipboard file, plain text, HTML-as-text fallback, or a clipboard image (like a Cmd+Shift+Ctrl+4 screenshot) into a Poof.

Every successful create copies the resulting Link to your clipboard using Raycast's concealed clipboard option, so the Link is not added to Clipboard History. Optionally, paste the Link into the frontmost app via a preference.

How it works

The extension generates a 32-byte master key on your Mac. Your content is encrypted locally with AES-GCM via @p00f/core . Only the ciphertext is uploaded to p00f.me. The Fragment Key stays in the URL fragment of the resulting Link, which the server never sees. Whoever holds the Link can Reveal the content. After the configured TTL or Reveal budget runs out, the Poof burns server-side. The CDN is bypassed and responses are no-store , so cached ciphertext cannot outlive a burn.

The extension sends no client-identifying headers. The hosted p00f service treats it as just another anonymous machine-path client, with the same rate limit floor as the poof CLI.

Preferences

Set defaults once in Raycast Preferences:

p00f Base URL : hosted https://p00f.me (default) or a self-hosted base URL.

: hosted (default) or a self-hosted base URL. Default TTL : 1 minute to 30 days.

: 1 minute to 30 days. Default Reveal Budget : 1 / 3 / 10 / Unlimited until TTL.

: 1 / 3 / 10 / Unlimited until TTL. Reveal-Anchored TTL : start the timer on first Reveal.

: start the timer on first Reveal. Viewer Delete : let the viewer delete the Poof.

: let the viewer delete the Poof. Reveal Captcha : require a browser captcha on Reveal.

: require a browser captcha on Reveal. Open After Create : open the Link in the browser after a successful create.

: open the Link in the browser after a successful create. Paste After Create: paste the Link into the frontmost app (concealed copy still happens either way).

Per-Poof overrides for everything above are available in the Create Poof form.

Owner tokens

Every Poof has an owner token that can burn it early, independent of the TTL or Reveal budget. The extension does not persist owner tokens. The Create Poof result screen exposes the owner token once via a Copy Owner Token action and offers Burn Now while the result is open. If you close that screen without copying the token, only the TTL or Reveal budget will burn the Poof.

Quick commands (Poof Selection, Poof Clipboard) do not surface the owner token at all. If you need it, use Create Poof.

Trust model

Encryption is caller-side. The Fragment Key never reaches the server.

The extension sends no Raycast-identifying or client-identifying headers.

Anonymous machine-path rate limiting is the same floor used by the poof CLI. If p00f returns 429 , the extension reports it and leaves your clipboard untouched.

CLI. If p00f returns , the extension reports it and leaves your clipboard untouched. Links and owner tokens are copied with Raycast's concealed: true option so they do not enter Raycast Clipboard History.

option so they do not enter Raycast Clipboard History. Owner tokens are not persisted.

See SECURITY.md for the full trust model.

Local development

This package lives at packages/raycast/ in the mcdays94/p00f repository.

git clone https://github.com/mcdays94/p00f.git cd p00f npm install --prefix packages/raycast npm link --prefix packages/raycast ../core # link the in-repo core for live iteration npm run build --prefix packages/core # build the in-repo core (re-run after changing packages/core/src) npm run dev --prefix packages/raycast

Build, lint, and full repo tests:

npm run check --prefix packages/raycast # build + ray lint npx vitest run --reporter=verbose # full repo suite

The Raycast lint will report a non-blocking warning if the manifest title casing drifts. Brand wordmark is p00f . Manifest title is P00f to match Raycast convention.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.