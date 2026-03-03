Orbit Raycast Extension.

Control the Orbit macOS app with Raycast. Open the timeline, search your history, and jump to settings.

AI Extension

Use Orbit directly from Raycast AI Chat by mentioning @orbit .

Search Orbit tool Opens Orbit search with your query, showing results from your screen history. Supports documented syntax such as quotes, AND/OR/NOT , parentheses, wildcard suffixes, and app filters.

tool Open Orbit Timeline tool Opens the timeline, optionally at a specific date or timestamp.

tool Open Orbit Settings tool Opens Orbit settings.

tool

Commands

Search in Orbit Opens Orbit Search using your exact query (no AI rewriting). Takes one inline argument.

Open Timeline Opens Orbit Timeline at the latest moment. Optional inline date argument supports natural language.

Open Settings Opens Orbit Settings.



Requirements

Requires Orbit version 0.8.0 or later installed.