cl1p.net

A Raycast extension that saves text to cl1p.net and copies the resulting URL to your clipboard.

What it does

Run Save to cl1p.net (search for cl1p , clip , or save ), fill in a title and the (multi-line) content you want to share in the form, and submit. The extension:

Sends the content to https://cl1p.net/<title> via the cl1p.net API Copies https://cl1p.net/<title> to your system clipboard Shows a success or failure notification

If the title is already in use, cl1p.net refuses the write and the extension shows an error toast — pick a different title and try again.

Setup

This extension needs a cl1p.net API access token:

Create a free account at cl1p.net (Sign In → Sign Up) Go to your account Preferences and generate an API access token In Raycast, open this extension's preferences and paste the token into API Token

Free accounts get 1 API token and up to 20 writes per day. Note that by default, anyone who opens a saved cl1p is deleted immediately after being read (unless you have a Pro account with retention settings).

Development

npm install npm run dev # loads the extension into Raycast for local testing npm run lint # ray lint npm run build # ray build

License

MIT