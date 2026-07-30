A Raycast extension that saves text to cl1p.net and copies the resulting URL to your clipboard.
Run Save to cl1p.net (search for
cl1p,
clip, or
save), fill in a title and the (multi-line) content you want to share in the form, and submit. The extension:
https://cl1p.net/<title> via the cl1p.net API
https://cl1p.net/<title> to your system clipboard
If the title is already in use, cl1p.net refuses the write and the extension shows an error toast — pick a different title and try again.
This extension needs a cl1p.net API access token:
Free accounts get 1 API token and up to 20 writes per day. Note that by default, anyone who opens a saved cl1p is deleted immediately after being read (unless you have a Pro account with retention settings).
npm install
npm run dev # loads the extension into Raycast for local testing
npm run lint # ray lint
npm run build # ray build
MIT