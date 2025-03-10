Fingertip for Raycast

Quickly manage your Fingertip.com websites directly from Raycast. Browse your sites, create new ones, and access your content without leaving your keyboard.

Features

Browse and search all your Fingertip websites

Create new sites with custom settings

Navigate directly to editors and live sites

Manage everything with keyboard shortcuts

Setup

Get your API key from fingertip.com/account/api Enter your API key in the extension preferences Start managing your Fingertip sites!

Commands

List Sites : Browse and search all your websites

: Browse and search all your websites Create Site: Quickly set up a new website

About Fingertip.com

Fingertip is an AI-powered website builder that helps you get online in 60 seconds. Showcase your brand, schedule appointments, and sell products all at your fingertip.

Feedback

For issues or feature requests, please submit them through the Raycast extensions repository.