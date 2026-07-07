Vaulted for Raycast

Zero-knowledge encrypted, self-destructing secret links from your launcher.

Encrypt a password, API key, or any short piece of text on your machine, get back a one-time link, and share it through any channel — Slack, email, SMS. The recipient opens the link, the secret decrypts in their browser, and it's gone forever. The Vaulted server only ever stores ciphertext; the decryption key lives in the URL fragment, which browsers never transmit.

Commands

Create Secret

Form-driven creation. Type or paste up to 1,000 characters, pick a max-view count (1, 3, 5, 10, or unlimited within expiry), pick an expiry (1 hour to 30 days), and optionally add a passphrase that the recipient must enter to decrypt. The share link is copied to your clipboard automatically.

Create Secret from Clipboard

The hotkey path. Bind it to a Raycast shortcut (e.g. ⌥⌘V), copy a secret to the clipboard, fire the command. The clipboard is replaced with a Vaulted share link, your defaults from preferences are used. A HUD confirms the result.

View Secret

Paste a Vaulted link, optionally enter the passphrase if the link was passphrase-protected, and the plaintext appears in a Detail view. A confirmation prompt warns you before consuming a view (toggleable in preferences).

Privacy & security

Zero-knowledge. All encryption and decryption happen in this extension's local Node sandbox using AES-256-GCM via the @vaulted/crypto package — the same primitives as vaulted.fyi, the CLI, the MCP server, and the official GitHub Action.

All encryption and decryption happen in this extension's local Node sandbox using AES-256-GCM via the package — the same primitives as vaulted.fyi, the CLI, the MCP server, and the official GitHub Action. No telemetry, no analytics, no third-party scripts. The extension's only network egress is to the host you configure (default: https://vaulted.fyi ).

The extension's only network egress is to the host you configure (default: ). Nothing persisted on disk. This version writes nothing to LocalStorage. No history, no plaintext, no keys.

This version writes nothing to LocalStorage. No history, no plaintext, no keys. HTTPS-only , with http://localhost and http://127.0.0.1 allowed for self-hosted development.

, with and allowed for self-hosted development. Identifies itself to the server with User-Agent: vaulted-raycast/<version> and surfaces any server-supplied error message verbatim, so deprecation notices and rate-limit details reach you.

Preferences

Vaulted host — Base URL of the Vaulted instance. Default https://vaulted.fyi . Point at your own deployment for self-hosted use.

— Base URL of the Vaulted instance. Default . Point at your own deployment for self-hosted use. Default max views — How many times the link can be viewed before destruction. Default 1.

— How many times the link can be viewed before destruction. Default 1. Default expiry — How long the link survives if unused. Default 24 hours.

— How long the link survives if unused. Default 24 hours. Open in browser — Open the link in your browser after creation. Default off.

— Open the link in your browser after creation. Default off. Confirm before consuming a view — Show a confirmation before revealing a secret in the View command. Default on.

How Vaulted compares

Vaulted is open source and end-to-end encrypted. The server never sees plaintext or the decryption key, even if it's compromised. Read more at vaulted.fyi/security and vaulted.fyi/how-it-works.

Source code

This extension: github.com/vaulted-fyi/vaulted-raycast

Related projects:

vaulted.fyi — the web app

vaulted-cli — terminal client

— terminal client @vaulted/mcp-server — MCP integration for AI agents

— MCP integration for AI agents share-secret — GitHub Action

Author

Maxim Novak (@maxim_novak)

License

MIT