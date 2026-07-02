| 简体中文 | English |
A full-featured Bangumi(bangumi.tv) client for Raycast. Manage collections, track progress, search subjects and characters, view daily schedules. Includes AI tools for Raycast AI.
|Subject Details
|Daily Calendar
|Current Collections
|Progress Management
|View Progress
|Daily Airing
|Search
|Update Status
Search for
bangumi in the Raycast Store and select install.
Upon first use, you will need to log in to your Bangumi account. Please follow the prompts to complete the login process.
You can customize which categories to display in your Collections list via the extension settings:
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