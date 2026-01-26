42 API

Track your 42 logtime and find peers in the clusters directly from Raycast.

Setup

To use this extension, you need to provide your own 42 API credentials.

How to get your Client ID and Secret

Go to 42 Intranet Applications. Click New Application. Fill in the form: Name : Raycast (or any name you prefer)

: Raycast (or any name you prefer) Redirect URI : http://localhost (This is required by the form but not used by the extension)

: (This is required by the form but not used by the extension) Scopes: Select public and profile Click Submit to create the application. On the application page, you will find your credentials: Copy the UID and paste it into the Client ID field in the extension preferences.

and paste it into the field in the extension preferences. Copy the Secret and paste it into the Client Secret field in the extension preferences.

Note: The Client Secret is only shown once when the application is created. If you lose it, you will need to reset it or create a new application.