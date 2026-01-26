StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
42 Api Tools

Track your logtime and find peers in 42 school clusters directly from Raycast
Avatarmathis aujogue
Overview

42 API

Track your 42 logtime and find peers in the clusters directly from Raycast.

Setup

To use this extension, you need to provide your own 42 API credentials.

How to get your Client ID and Secret

  1. Go to 42 Intranet Applications.
  2. Click New Application.
  3. Fill in the form:
    • Name: Raycast (or any name you prefer)
    • Redirect URI: http://localhost (This is required by the form but not used by the extension)
    • Scopes: Select public and profile
  4. Click Submit to create the application.
  5. On the application page, you will find your credentials:
    • Copy the UID and paste it into the Client ID field in the extension preferences.
    • Copy the Secret and paste it into the Client Secret field in the extension preferences.

Note: The Client Secret is only shown once when the application is created. If you lose it, you will need to reset it or create a new application.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
