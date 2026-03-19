Control Handy — offline speech-to-text — directly from Raycast.
|Command
|Description
|Toggle Recording
|Toggle Handy's transcription recording on/off
|Copy Last Transcript
|Copy the most recent transcription to clipboard
|Paste Last Transcript
|Paste the most recent transcription into the active app
|Search Transcripts
|Browse history, copy, save, delete, reveal in Finder
|Add Dictionary Word
|Quickly add a word to Handy's custom dictionary
|Manage Dictionary
|View, add, and delete custom dictionary words
|Select Model
|Switch the active transcription model
|Open Recordings Folder
|Open the recordings directory in Finder
/Applications/Handy.app/Contents/MacOS/Handy)