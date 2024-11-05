A Raycast extension to quickly view and access protein structure information from the RCSB Protein Data Bank (PDB).
⌘ + O - Open protein in PDB website
⌘ + . - Copy PDB URL
⌘ + ⇧ + . - Copy PDB ID
⌘ + ⌥ + . - Copy protein title
This extension uses the RCSB PDB GraphQL API to fetch protein structure information. All data is retrieved from RCSB Protein Data Bank.
Search for protein structures using their PDB ID. This command provides a search interface where you can enter a 4-character PDB ID (e.g., "1AKE") to view detailed information about the protein structure. View Screenshot #1 and Screenshot #2
Quickly open the protein structure page in the RCSB PDB website. This command takes you directly to the official entry page where you can view the 3D structure, download files, and access additional information. View Screenshot
Copy the URL of the protein structure page to your clipboard. Useful for sharing links to specific protein structures with others. View Screenshot
Copy the 4-character PDB ID to your clipboard. Helpful when you need to reference the protein structure in other tools or publications. View Screenshot
Copy full title of the protein structure to your clipboard. The title typically includes information about the protein name, organism, and experimental conditions. View Screenshot
MIT License