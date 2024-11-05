StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

PDB Explorer

Search and explore protein structures from the Protein Data Bank (PDB). View detailed information about proteins, chains, and ligands.
AvatarMatthias Grass
New
Install Extension
Overview

Protein Structure Viewer for Raycast

A Raycast extension to quickly view and access protein structure information from the RCSB Protein Data Bank (PDB).

Features

  • Search for proteins using their PDB ID
  • View detailed protein information including:
    • Protein title and release date
    • Polymer entities with chain information
    • Small molecule details (ligands) including:
      • Chemical names
      • Molecular formulas
      • InChI Keys
  • Quick actions:
    • Open protein structure in PDB website
    • Copy PDB URL
    • Copy PDB ID
    • Copy protein title

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Find Protein"
  3. Enter a valid PDB ID (e.g., "1AKE")
  4. View the protein information

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + O - Open protein in PDB website
  • ⌘ + . - Copy PDB URL
  • ⌘ + ⇧ + . - Copy PDB ID
  • ⌘ + ⌥ + . - Copy protein title

Data Source

This extension uses the RCSB PDB GraphQL API to fetch protein structure information. All data is retrieved from RCSB Protein Data Bank.

Requirements

  • Raycast v1.51.1 or higher (might work on older versions, but not tested)

Installation

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Search for "Extension Store"
  3. Search for "Protein Structure Viewer"
  4. Click Install

Commands

Search Protein

Search for protein structures using their PDB ID. This command provides a search interface where you can enter a 4-character PDB ID (e.g., "1AKE") to view detailed information about the protein structure. View Screenshot #1 and Screenshot #2

Open in PDB

Quickly open the protein structure page in the RCSB PDB website. This command takes you directly to the official entry page where you can view the 3D structure, download files, and access additional information. View Screenshot

Copy PDB URL

Copy the URL of the protein structure page to your clipboard. Useful for sharing links to specific protein structures with others. View Screenshot

Copy PDB ID

Copy the 4-character PDB ID to your clipboard. Helpful when you need to reference the protein structure in other tools or publications. View Screenshot

Copy PDB Title

Copy full title of the protein structure to your clipboard. The title typically includes information about the protein name, organism, and experimental conditions. View Screenshot

License

MIT License

Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Downloads Manager logo

Downloads Manager

Search and organize your downloads

Kill Process logo

Kill Process

Terminate processes sorted by CPU or memory usage

File Manager logo

File Manager

Manage files from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji PickerRaycast Notes
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.