Fisher Plugin Manager for Raycast

A Raycast extension to help you manage your Fish shell plugins with Fisher.

✨ Features

🔍 Search & Install Plugins – Browse from a curated registry and install with one click

📦 List Installed Plugins – View all installed plugins with descriptions

🔧 Update Plugins – Update individual plugins or all at once

❌ Remove Plugins – Easily remove plugins with confirmation

📄 Plugin Details – View descriptions, GitHub links, stars, and last updated date

📦 Plugin Metadata

Plugin info is powered by a local JSON registry that you can update manually. It includes name, description, and GitHub repo.

🔒 Notes

Core plugin jorgebucaran/fisher is protected from accidental removal.

is protected from accidental removal. Cached metadata is stored locally and refreshed every 24 hours.

📷 Screenshots

