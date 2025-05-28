StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Fisher

Manage Fisher plugins for Fish Shell directly from Raycast
Overview

Fisher Plugin Manager for Raycast

A Raycast extension to help you manage your Fish shell plugins with Fisher.

✨ Features

  • 🔍 Search & Install Plugins – Browse from a curated registry and install with one click
  • 📦 List Installed Plugins – View all installed plugins with descriptions
  • 🔧 Update Plugins – Update individual plugins or all at once
  • Remove Plugins – Easily remove plugins with confirmation
  • 📄 Plugin Details – View descriptions, GitHub links, stars, and last updated date

📦 Plugin Metadata

Plugin info is powered by a local JSON registry that you can update manually. It includes name, description, and GitHub repo.

🔒 Notes

  • Core plugin jorgebucaran/fisher is protected from accidental removal.
  • Cached metadata is stored locally and refreshed every 24 hours.

📷 Screenshots

Made with ❤️ for Fish & Raycast

Want to contribute? Submit a PR with new plugins for the registry!

