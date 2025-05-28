Fisher Plugin Manager for Raycast
A Raycast extension to help you manage your Fish shell plugins with Fisher.
✨ Features
- 🔍 Search & Install Plugins – Browse from a curated registry and install with one click
- 📦 List Installed Plugins – View all installed plugins with descriptions
- 🔧 Update Plugins – Update individual plugins or all at once
- ❌ Remove Plugins – Easily remove plugins with confirmation
- 📄 Plugin Details – View descriptions, GitHub links, stars, and last updated date
📦 Plugin Metadata
Plugin info is powered by a local JSON registry that you can update manually. It includes name, description, and GitHub repo.
🔒 Notes
- Core plugin
jorgebucaran/fisher is protected from accidental removal.
- Cached metadata is stored locally and refreshed every 24 hours.
📷 Screenshots
