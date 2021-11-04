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Pantheon Sites
List and manage Pantheon sites
Mat Brady
New
Install Extension
Share
Overview
Commands
Version History
Pantheon Sites
Features
list personal and organization sites
run site related terminus commands
list multi-dev environments
Preferences
WordPress Admin URL - used to override the path for accessing the admin on WordPress sites
Requirements
Terminus CLI installed via Homebrew
Compatibility
macOS
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report Bug
Request Feature
Copy URL