Manage Zabbix Problems, Hosts, Triggers and Latest Data directly from Raycast. Perform common monitoring and maintenance tasks without opening a browser.
[!NOTE] This is not an official Zabbix extension and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to the Zabbix project in any way.
/api_jsonrpc.php (e.g.
https://zabbix.example.com/zabbix/api_jsonrpc.php)
The extension supports both macOS and Windows.
On first launch (or via the Zabbix Server section in any command), use Add Server to configure a Zabbix instance:
/api_jsonrpc.php)
You can add multiple servers and switch between them using the dropdown in the search bar. Edit or remove the current server from the same menu.
View current problems (triggers in PROBLEM state).
Keyboard shortcuts (Problems):
⌘⇧U /
Ctrl+Shift+U — Update Problem (acknowledge)
⌘⇧H /
Ctrl+Shift+H — Configure Host
⌘⇧T /
Ctrl+Shift+T — Configure Trigger
⌘⇧L /
Ctrl+Shift+L — Show Latest Data (problem items)
⌘⇧P /
Ctrl+Shift+P — Show Problems (for host)
⌘⇧R /
Ctrl+Shift+R — Show Triggers (for host)
Browse all monitored hosts with status, host groups, interfaces and trigger counts.
From a host row you can:
Keyboard shortcuts (Hosts):
⌘⇧H /
Ctrl+Shift+H — Configure Host
⌘⇧L /
Ctrl+Shift+L — Show Latest Data
⌘⇧R /
Ctrl+Shift+R — Show Triggers
⌘⇧P /
Ctrl+Shift+P — Show Problems
These views are reached from Problems, Hosts, or other items:
Use Create Quicklink (Custom Problems) from the Problems command to persist complex filters (specific hosts, severity, tags, etc.). These can be turned into Raycast Quicklinks for one-click access to tailored problem lists.
Launch context is also supported for automation (e.g. from other extensions or scripts) via
serverUUID +
params.
⌘⇧Q or via menu)