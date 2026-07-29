Zabbix

Manage Zabbix Problems, Hosts, Triggers and Latest Data directly from Raycast. Perform common monitoring and maintenance tasks without opening a browser.

[!NOTE] This is not an official Zabbix extension and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to the Zabbix project in any way.

Requirements

Zabbix Server version 7.0 or higher

or higher A valid Zabbix API token (create one in Zabbix under User settings → API tokens )

) The full API endpoint URL ending with /api_jsonrpc.php (e.g. https://zabbix.example.com/zabbix/api_jsonrpc.php )

The extension supports both macOS and Windows.

How to Use

Add Zabbix Server

On first launch (or via the Zabbix Server section in any command), use Add Server to configure a Zabbix instance:

Name : Friendly label for the server (shown in the search bar accessory)

: Friendly label for the server (shown in the search bar accessory) URL : Full API endpoint (must end with /api_jsonrpc.php )

: Full API endpoint (must end with ) API Key: The token value (stored securely)

You can add multiple servers and switch between them using the dropdown in the search bar. Edit or remove the current server from the same menu.

Command: Problems

View current problems (triggers in PROBLEM state).

Filter problems by minimum severity (Not classified → Disaster). The filter is per-server and persisted.

(Not classified → Disaster). The filter is per-server and persisted. Toggle acknowledged problems visibility.

problems visibility. Acknowledge a problem (with optional message and severity change).

a problem (with optional message and severity change). Drill into problem items (latest data).

(latest data). Open the event directly in the Zabbix web UI.

directly in the Zabbix web UI. Open history graphs for the related items.

for the related items. Configure Host : enable/disable or delete the affected host.

: enable/disable or delete the affected host. Configure Trigger : change severity or disable the trigger.

: change severity or disable the trigger. Create Quicklink (Custom Problems): build saved searches with custom filters (host, severity, tags, etc.) that can be launched via Raycast Quicklinks or deep links.

Keyboard shortcuts (Problems):

⌘⇧U / Ctrl+Shift+U — Update Problem (acknowledge)

/ — Update Problem (acknowledge) ⌘⇧H / Ctrl+Shift+H — Configure Host

/ — Configure Host ⌘⇧T / Ctrl+Shift+T — Configure Trigger

/ — Configure Trigger ⌘⇧L / Ctrl+Shift+L — Show Latest Data (problem items)

/ — Show Latest Data (problem items) ⌘⇧P / Ctrl+Shift+P — Show Problems (for host)

/ — Show Problems (for host) ⌘⇧R / Ctrl+Shift+R — Show Triggers (for host)

Command: Hosts

Browse all monitored hosts with status, host groups, interfaces and trigger counts.

From a host row you can:

Copy host name , IP or DNS .

, or . Show Latest Data (all items for the host).

(all items for the host). Show Triggers for the host.

for the host. Show Problems for the host.

for the host. Open the host directly in the Zabbix web UI.

directly in the Zabbix web UI. Configure Host: enable/disable or delete.

Keyboard shortcuts (Hosts):

⌘⇧H / Ctrl+Shift+H — Configure Host

/ — Configure Host ⌘⇧L / Ctrl+Shift+L — Show Latest Data

/ — Show Latest Data ⌘⇧R / Ctrl+Shift+R — Show Triggers

/ — Show Triggers ⌘⇧P / Ctrl+Shift+P — Show Problems

Latest Data (Items) and Triggers

These views are reached from Problems, Hosts, or other items:

Items / Latest Data : current values, copy value with name+unit, open history graph, jump to active problems for the item.

: current values, copy value with name+unit, open history graph, jump to active problems for the item. Triggers: list triggers with priority, status and last change; change severity or disable directly; open history graphs.

Quicklinks & Deep Links

Use Create Quicklink (Custom Problems) from the Problems command to persist complex filters (specific hosts, severity, tags, etc.). These can be turned into Raycast Quicklinks for one-click access to tailored problem lists.

Launch context is also supported for automation (e.g. from other extensions or scripts) via serverUUID + params .

Common Actions (available in most views)