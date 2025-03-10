V2RayA Control

V2RayA Control is a Raycast extension made to effortlessly toggle the latest connection of the V2RayA proxy client or check its latest status with its APIs. You can easily assign key bindings and your life levels up in a snap.

Features

Toggle V2RayA Connection: Instantly start or stop your V2RayA proxy with a single command.

Instantly start or stop your V2RayA proxy with a single command. Check Connection Status: Quickly view whether V2RayA is connected and, if so, see the connected server address and latency.

Quickly view whether V2RayA is connected and, if so, see the connected server address and latency. Easy Configuration: Set your V2RayA host, username, and password directly within Raycast's preferences.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

V2RayA: Ensure you have V2RayA installed and running on your system. This extension controls V2RayA; it does not install it. Raycast: You must have Raycast installed. If you don't, download it from https://www.raycast.com/.

Installation

Open Raycast. Go to Store. Search for "V2RayA Control". Click Install.

Configuration