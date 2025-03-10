StoreProAITeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

V2RayA Control

V2RayA Control is a Raycast extension that allows you to easily manage and control V2RayA, a powerful network proxy tool. Quickly toggle proxy modes, and check connection status—all from Raycast.
MH
Masoud Hamidzadeh
New
Install Extension
Overview

V2RayA Control

License: MIT

V2RayA Control is a Raycast extension made to effortlessly toggle the latest connection of the V2RayA proxy client or check its latest status with its APIs. You can easily assign key bindings and your life levels up in a snap.

Features

  • Toggle V2RayA Connection: Instantly start or stop your V2RayA proxy with a single command.
  • Check Connection Status: Quickly view whether V2RayA is connected and, if so, see the connected server address and latency.
  • Easy Configuration: Set your V2RayA host, username, and password directly within Raycast's preferences.

Getting Started

Prerequisites

  1. V2RayA: Ensure you have V2RayA installed and running on your system. This extension controls V2RayA; it does not install it.
  2. Raycast: You must have Raycast installed. If you don't, download it from https://www.raycast.com/.

Installation

  1. Open Raycast.
  2. Go to Store.
  3. Search for "V2RayA Control".
  4. Click Install.

Configuration

  1. Open Raycast.

  2. Type V2RayA Control and select any of the commands.

  3. You will be prompted to configure the extension. Alternatively, go to Raycast Settings -> Extensions -> V2RayA Control.

  4. Enter the following settings:

    • V2RayA Host: The API host address of your V2RayA instance (e.g., http://127.0.0.1:2017). This is the address V2RayA listens on.
    • Username: Your V2RayA username.
    • Password: Your V2RayA password.
Categories
SystemApplicationsProductivityDeveloper ToolsWeb
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.