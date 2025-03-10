V2RayA Control is a Raycast extension made to effortlessly toggle the latest connection of the V2RayA proxy client or check its latest status with its APIs. You can easily assign key bindings and your life levels up in a snap.
Open Raycast.
Type
V2RayA Control and select any of the commands.
You will be prompted to configure the extension. Alternatively, go to Raycast Settings -> Extensions -> V2RayA Control.
Enter the following settings:
http://127.0.0.1:2017). This is the address V2RayA listens on.